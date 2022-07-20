Digimarc Sets Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 3 at 5:00 p.m. ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Joel Myer will host the call, and provide an update on the financial results, quarterly highlights and strategic priorities followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

Q2 2022 Earnings Call:

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832 | International Number: +1 201-689-8433

Conference ID: 13731423

Webcast link

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number above at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

About Digimarc

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc illuminates a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

