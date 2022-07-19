TOPO.AI AND TITAN HST LEVERAGE LIFE-SAVING TECHNOLOGIES IN A NEW PARTNERSHIP

Leading mass two-way notification platform and critical event management system bring increased situational awareness and instantaneous communication for incidents and operations



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topo.ai and Titan HST announced today that they have partnered to provide threat intelligence, incident management, and next-gen emergency communication to venues and sites across the nation.

A recent security study found that large organizations can face over 1,000 critical threats and security alerts a day.[1] Participating companies also reported that they spend 20% of their working day managing these alerts.[2] With the rising numbers of incidents, implementing the right solutions to mitigate risk at your site, and for guests and staff, is critical. This partnership streamlines the incident and operations management process, supercharged with Mesh Networking, augmented reality, and robust communication channels to reduce response times and ensure that sites can communicate even when networks are down or overloaded.

"We are delighted to partner with Titan HST to deliver an integrated experience for our existing clients to identify and manage incidents inside of the TopoONE platform." said Phil Harris, CEO and Founder of Topo.ai. "The open architecture of our cloud-based critical event management platform, TopoONE, enables innovative technologies, such as Titan HST, to be easily integrated and leveraged by security professionals. Through this strategic partnership, Topo.ai and HST are delivering on the promise to do everything we can to keep our clients and their operations safe."

Utilizing the Titan HST mobile application, web portal, or text message, users report incidents and emergency situations at the touch of a button. Through seamless integration, site administrators can pinpoint the location of the incident and manage communication directly from the Topo.ai platform, giving 360-degree visibility of any event and allowing for quick dissemination of information across the site.

"We are excited to partner with Topo.ai and bring our clients a powerful synergistic solution for the increased number of incidents they are experiencing" said Vic Merjanian, Esq., CEO and Founder of Titan HST. "These strategic partnerships enhance the user experience by providing innovative technologies that can be implemented across sites and platforms. Titan HST and Topo.ai are committed to the safety of our clients and working to continuously secure their sites with the best product partnerships on the market."

From major sporting facilities to hospitality and government agencies, organizations, and venues across the country and around the world have implemented Titan HST and Topo.ai's end-to-end security solution to maximize safety.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc:

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented comprehensive emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd-sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses, and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

About Topo.ai

Topo.ai's cloud-based critical event management platform, TopoONE, is used by security and supply chain teams to manage risk to their fixed and mobile physical assets. Customers use TopoONE to mitigate risk by achieving 360-degree visibility of their duty of care, compressing response times, and enhancing team productivity. Using powerful visualization, workflow, communication, automation, and analytics, TopoONE has defined the future of security operations. For more information, please visit www.topo.ai.

