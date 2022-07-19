Socket Mobile Announces SocketScan S720, Linear Barcode Plus QR Code Reader

FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the launch of their linear barcode and QR code reader, SocketScan S720.

(PRNewsfoto/Socket Mobile, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The SocketScan S720 is a Bluetooth Barcode Scanner that reads 1D and 2D barcodes on paper and screen. It's lightweight, ergonomically designed, and extremely user-friendly. Built for everyday general-purpose scanning, the S720 scans popular 2D barcodes such as QR Codes, PDF417, and Data Matrix. It is exceptionally easy to use, with intuitive notifications for battery level, Bluetooth connection, and scanning status. Completely wireless, the S720 provides increased mobility and productivity and helps reduce human errors that frequently occur during manual data entry methods.

Socket Mobile is continually innovating to provide data capture solutions that meet or anticipate evolving market needs. Although 1D barcode types are still prevalent within everyday business operations, 2D barcode usage is growing and will soon become the standard for businesses that want to transmit larger amounts of data through barcode data collection. 2D barcodes have the ability to serve multiple purposes simultaneously, offering a level of versatility, functionality, and efficiency that cannot be achieved with 1D barcodes. The GS1 standards body is driving a transition to 2D barcodes in retail by 2027, and the S720 provides a pathway for users to easily upgrade to 2D barcode usage. Using 2D barcodes with an effective barcode reader, such as the S720, gives businesses an accurate and easy way to track inventory and assets, scan products, digital IDs and/or credentials from mobile wallets. Consumers are demanding more information throughout the purchasing process, and 2D barcodes enable retailers to provide consumers with significantly more information using a single code. This ultimately provides an elevated experience for consumers, brands, retailers, and everyone in between.

Designed for the budget-conscious business, the S720 is a great everyday general-purpose barcode scanner that provides users with a cost-effective, comprehensive solution to increase productivity throughout business operations.

"Socket Mobile's goal with the launch of the S720 is to provide our users with a seamless upgrade path toward the future of data capture. We have many of our 1D linear barcode scanners, S700s, in the market today. The S720 is designed to be compatible with the S700, while adding the extra QR Code functionality for our users who want to take the next step of 2D barcode adoption. Covid helped educate the world on the power, reliability, and speed of using QR Codes. As a result, the adoption of QR Codes and other 2D barcodes for a variety of uses on packaging and as credentials in mobile wallets is accelerating. With the launch of the S720, our existing app providers can give their end-users an immediate and seamless upgrade option for 2D barcode usage and new users can start with a solution that they know will take them into the future. The S720 will open the door to 2D barcode adoption for more of our users, tightening the bond and enabling transparency between producers, brands, supply chain partners, and consumers," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile.

Application developers who wish to integrate the SocketScan S720 can do so through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. It gives app providers the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the app to efficiently capture data in the physical world and utilize it in-app to maximize the value of their solution and increase their customer's overall productivity and satisfaction. CaptureSDK gives app providers the ability to offer any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices interchangeably and give end-users the freedom to choose the right device for each customer's requirements. If your app already uses CaptureSDK, including apps like Shopify and Square, the S720 will work out of the box and can be utilized immediately.

Socket Mobile is sampling key app partners in July. General availability through distribution partners and on the Socket Mobile Website will begin in August 2022, with an MSRP of $249.

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.