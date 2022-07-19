Seegene launches world's first In-life PCR campaign in Vietnam

Test center LabHouse and ride-hailing service Grab to start PCR testing for Grab drivers in August

Seegene to provide Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay to simultaneously detect COVID-19, flu, cold

Testing to begin with drivers in Ho Chi Minh , Hanoi and will later be expanded to other cities

"Aimed at countering COVID-19 resurgence and protecting the health of drivers and users"

SEOUL, South Korea , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, will work with test center, LabHouse, to launch its In-life PCR campaign in Vietnam, for drivers of ride-hailing service Grab, starting August.

Seegene's In-life PCR campaign is a global initiative that seeks to encourage regular testing of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, flu, and colds, to stay protected from infectious diseases. It aims to curb widespread transmission and ensure a smooth return to normalcy by targeting those at community-based facilities like schools and nursing homes, as well as individuals that are asymptomatic.

Seegene to provide diagnostics assays, PCR instruments and mass-testing solution

Seegene will provide its Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay which can simultaneously detect COVID-19, flu A and B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to LabHouse. The company will also provide necessary PCR instruments and systems to address increased testing demand from the In-life PCR campaign. Seegene also plans to supply its fully automated PCR solution 'STARlet-AIOS' for convenient and high-throughput workflows.

LabHouse to collect clinical samples, carry out PCR process and notify PCR results

LabHouse will collect clinical samples, perform the PCR test process, and provide the PCR results to Grab drivers in the Vietnamese cities of Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi. Drivers can get tested at LabHouse, or even have a technician visit them for sample collection at a time and location of preference. LabHouse is in talks with hospitals in other Vietnamese cities to expand the In-life PCR campaign.

Grab to join In-life PCR campaign for safety of drivers and users

Grab will advertise the campaign via social media and promote the participation of its drivers. It also plans to separately categorize drivers who test negative on its ride-hailing application, which is expected to attract passengers who want to use the service safely, as well as encourage voluntary testing among drivers. Headquartered in Singapore, Grab is Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and delivery service provider, operating in 480 cities in eight countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Grab has around five million registered drivers.

"We decided to launch the In-life PCR campaign with Seegene to preemptively take action against the global COVID-19 resurgence driven by new variants and increased travel," said Nguyen Khoi Do, CEO of LabHouse. "Through regular testing, we hope to protect the health and safety of drivers as well as Grab service users."

