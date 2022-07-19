Picwell Launches Updated Version of its Benefits Decision Support Solution, Picwell DX

The newest version of Picwell DX makes it easier than ever for employees to understand and choose health care benefits during enrollment periods

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picwell is excited to announce today the launch of the newest version of its innovative benefits decision support solution, Picwell DX. This updated version provides many improvements, enabling employees to better understand and select their health care benefits during enrollment periods.

Some of the key updates include:

More intuitive user interface with easier navigation

Streamlined benefits education and guidance

Personalized recommendations for supplemental benefits, based on selected medical plan

Expanded web accessibility/ADA compliance

Upgraded mobile experience

"Our main priority has always been to make health care benefits easy to understand. With these updates, we are confident that Picwell users will find the process of benefits selection to be even smoother, more informative, and less time consuming," said Brian Morgan, President, Picwell. " Picwell users will be able to choose their benefits in just a few clicks, so they can complete benefits enrollment being confident they have chosen the best benefits for themselves and their families."

With Picwell DX, users are able to learn more about the benefits available to them so they can make informed decisions during benefits enrollment periods. Picwell DX is accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device. On average, Picwell users who enroll in a recommended plan save $1,000 more per year versus those who don't. Employers have seen savings of up to $94 per employee per year after implementing Picwell.

To learn more about the newest version of Picwell DX, visit https://www.picwell.com/picwell-dx/

About Picwell

Picwell is a healthcare technology company providing enterprise solutions to enhance health insurance and employee benefits and improve consumer experiences. Its flagship offering, Picwell DX, is a SaaS-based decision support product that uses artificial intelligence to match individuals to the right health benefits during enrollment by predicting future care considerations, estimating out-of-pocket expenses, and accounting for individual preferences. Other solutions support consumerism and high-deductible health plan adoption, consumer engagement, and risk management. Visit www.picwell.com to learn more.

