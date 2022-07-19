Kaleyra Powers Video Communication For Moneyfarm

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, has announced that it powers customer communications for Moneyfarm, Europe's leading digital wealth manager.

Kaleyra Video is a proprietary Kaleyra solution that helps businesses worldwide securely connect with their customers in real time through an interactive audio/video channel. This solution can be integrated with organizations' websites, mobile applications, or associated software to offer a seamless customer experience.

Moneyfarm, a digital wealth manager with over 80,000 active investors and more than £2.2 billion invested on its platform, has integrated Kaleyra Video with its CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software and website for onboarding and advisory purposes. Moneyfarm advisors use Kaleyra Video to connect with customers, set up customer accounts, and guide customers on their financial journeys. Kaleyra Video is already integrated into Moneyfarm's web-based platform, and is expected to be integrated into its mobile application in the future as well.

"While often relying on video to communicate with customers, data privacy and appearance are crucial elements of a successful platform offering," said Kaleyra Executive Vice-President and Chief Business Officer Mauro Carobene. "Kaleyra Video is trusted and customizable, allowing clients to both ensure a secure customer experience and tailor their interface's branding assets. For a thriving digital wealth manager like Moneyfarm, Kaleyra provides a seamless solution that preserves brand identity and optimizes efficiency. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Moneyfarm in the coming quarters."

About Moneyfarm

First launched in 2012, Moneyfarm is a European digital wealth manager headquartered in the United Kingdom that makes finance simple and accessible. Operating through both an online platform and an app, Moneyfarm's approach to investing combines human guidance and financial expertise with technological efficiency to deliver cost-effective advice and investment solutions to every customer. The company is led by co-founders Giovanni Daprà and Paolo Galvani, and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It is backed by Allianz Asset Management, M&G plc, Cabot Square Capital, Poste Italiane S.p.A and United Ventures.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers

