FRB Forms Elder Law Practice Group Led by Penny B. Kassel, Esq.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC (FRB) is pleased to announce that Penny B. Kassel, Esq. has joined the firm to form FRB's Elder Law Practice Group. The Elder Law Practice Group allows the firm to better serve the needs of an aging population and advocate for their rights.

FRB considers the sensitive nature of each elder law matter, issue, and concern and uses asset protection planning and long-term care planning strategies to help clients plan effectively for the future. The Elder Law Practice Group takes a holistic approach to maximize the quality of life for seniors and those with disabilities and create peace of mind for their families and caregivers.

FRB's elder law practice provides representation for senior clients on matters related to:

Medicaid Planning and Applications

Guardianships

Long-Term Care Planning

Estate Administration and Probate

Asset Protection Planning

Powers of Attorney

Wills, Trusts, and Estate Planning

Health Care Proxies and Living Wills

For more than 35 years Ms. Kassel has devoted the majority of her time to elder law matters, estate planning, and estate administration matters. Her elder law practice provides clients with comprehensive representation for their legal needs during some of life's biggest challenges.

"I'm extraordinarily proud to bring Penny into the firm to lead our new Elder Law practice group," FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said. "Penny's reputation, knowledge, and ability are second to none, and we are thrilled to have her as a part of our team."

Ms. Kassel served as chair of the Legal Advisory Committee of the Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation and was chosen as an honoree of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She is also a past director of the Nassau County Bar Association and former chair of its Elder Law Committee.

FRB is a full-service business law firm that combines the deep knowledge and understanding of attorneys who proudly advise clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters.

FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve their goals.

