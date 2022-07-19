Academic Partnerships Wins Comparably Recognition for Best Leadership Team

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP), a leading higher education online facilitator, is proud to announce it is the recipient of another award from the workplace culture site Comparably. Selected out of tens of thousands of companies across the U.S., AP has been recognized in the category of Best Leadership Team – Large Company. This is the third award AP has received from Comparably this year.

Comparably's annual recognition of Best Leadership Teams is derived from millions of anonymous employee ratings on executive leadership teams and direct managers on Comparably.com over a 12-month period (June 24, 2021, through June 24, 2022). The Top 100 ranked list is segmented by Large companies (more than 500 employees) and Small/Mid-size companies (fewer than 500 employees).

"We are honored to be recognized by Comparably in this category. We are extremely proud of our Leadership Team and its diversity in gender, race, backgrounds, and experience. Our culture is evolving to be ever more inclusive, and strong leadership is key. As a mission-driven organization, this award reinforces the positive impact we're having on our employees, our university partners and across the industry," said Nancy LaMons, AP's Chief HR Officer.

Comparably notes in their own announcement of the 100 Best Leadership Team winners that "Leadership isn't easy, but some companies just get it right and know how to collectively work together to inspire the best out of their people." AP is proud to be one of those companies.

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. With comprehensive data on organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location, and education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation.

AP is a leading online facilitator focused primarily on adult learners and a partner to approximately 55 universities, primarily regional universities, across North America. AP helps these universities expand access to their top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, delivered online.

AP was also recognized by Comparably in the categories of Best Places to Work in Dallas and Best Marketing Teams in March 2022. AP is actively recruiting for a variety of rewarding roles. To learn more about the open opportunities, please visit the Academic Partnerships careers page, https://www.academicpartnerships.com/careers/listing/

About Academic Partnerships

Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily public institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners—even more so as we all face the ongoing challenges brought on by COVID-19. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

