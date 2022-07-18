TransPerfect Announces New Contact Center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

NEW YORK and SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new contact center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewswire)

The facility is the second TransPerfect contact center to open this year and will serve as a primary hub for the company's TransPerfect Connect division, which specializes in bridging communication gaps through services that include over-the-phone interpretation, business process outsourcing (BPO), and remote customer support including email and chat translation in over 200 languages.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "This new office is reflective of our expanding footprint in the Caribbean and throughout Latin America. We are excited for the future of our operations in the region."

The 300-seat center is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and numerous employee amenities including an on-site cafeteria, game room, and mothers' room. With free parking and close proximity to public transportation, the facility was designed with productivity, accessibility, and workplace enjoyment as key priorities.

"Our commitment to Santo Domingo and the Dominican Republic comes as the result of a stringent selection process," stated Steven Cheeseman, TransPerfect's Vice President of Contact Center Operations. "Hiring has already started at a rapid pace, and we look forward to bringing new talent on board that will help us in our goal to provide the best possible Spanish- and English-language support for our clients and their customers."

TransPerfect plans to develop strategic alliances with local universities, offering students greater opportunity to cultivate a career in the language industry.

TransPerfect Connect

Avenida San Martin #182

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Email: info@transperfectconnect.com

About TransPerfect Connect

TransPerfect Connect is a leading provider of global call center services, business process outsourcing (BPO), and remote interpreting solutions including over-the-phone interpretation (OPI), video remote interpretation, and multilingual email and chat support. With services in over 200 languages and industry-specialized interpreters screened for subject expertise, TransPerfect Connect enables businesses to bridge communication gaps in seconds. TransPerfect Connect is a division of TransPerfect, the world's leading provider of language and technology solutions for global business. Founded in 1992, TransPerfect has over 7,000 employees and maintains offices in more than 100 cities worldwide. www.transperfectconnect.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 7,500 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

