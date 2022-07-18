ADS NAMES TWO VICE PRESIDENTS TO SENIOR LEADERSHIP ROLES

Changes position Virginia Beach defense contractor for new growth opportunity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Diving Supply, Inc. d/b/a ADS, Inc. has promoted two company vice presidents to its executive team, ADS Chief Executive Officer Ryan Angold announced.

Julie Cooke, Vice President of Vertical Sales, has been named Chief Growth Officer. Vice President of Market Sales, Mark Libonate, has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer.

"These significant changes align us for the future and position us to support our customers and suppliers better," Angold said. "We are doubling down on our greatest asset – our people – where I believe we have our most significant growth opportunity."

Cooke is a respected sales leader who joined ADS in 2020 after previous work at Grainger and Xerox. As Chief Growth Officer, Cooke will be responsible for developing and executing all aspects of ADS' marketing and customer engagement strategies, as well as employee development and training initiatives. In addition to the ADS Marketing Team, she will lead the newly established Customer Engagement Management and Employee Development Departments.

Libonate joined ADS eight years ago, after a career in the Navy as a Civil Engineer Corps Officer and Seabee. As the Chief Sales Officer, he will focus on growing ADS market share, revenue stream diversity, and increasing the company's value to its customers and suppliers.

"These exciting changes will create many new opportunities within ADS," Angold said.

About ADS, Inc. ADS, Inc. is a leading value-added logistics and supply chain solutions provider that proudly serves all branches of the U.S. Military, federal, state and local government organizations, law enforcement agencies, first responders, partner nations, and the defense industry. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, ADS is a Top 50 Department of Defense Contractor focused on solving our customers' challenges by providing the best product and service offerings, the broadest array of procurement options, and legendary customer service.

