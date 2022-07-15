Suburban Propane Partners with Saranac Lake Youth Center to Provide Hygiene Kits and Seasonal Clothing to Area Teens

WHIPPANY, N.J., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today partnered with the Saranac Lake Youth Center to provide hygiene kits and seasonal clothing for area teens in need.

Representatives from Suburban Propane and Adirondack Farms joined forces with the Saranac Lake Youth Center to provide hygiene kits and seasonal clothing for area teens in need. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares initiative in communities across the nation. (photo courtesy of Suburban Propane) (PRNewswire)

Saranac Lake Youth Center provides a healthy, substance free, supervised environment for teenagers in grades six through 12 throughout the Saranac Lake School District, and offers programs which develop social skills, personal growth and responsibility in a fun and supportive atmosphere. In the 2021/2022 school year, more than 175 individual students benefited from the Center's services, representing several thousand visits to the Center throughout the year. The Center is currently in the middle of a capital campaign to build a larger, permanent space for local teens.

"Suburban Propane is proud to support the Saranac Lake Youth Center's mission to help local students on their path to becoming responsible, productive adults through activities and community service," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As a strong supporter of community initiatives across the nation, particularly those that impact children and families, we understand the critical need these important non-profits fill."

Items for the hygiene kits which include soap, deodorant, shampoo, feminine care, razors, shaving cream and other items, and articles of seasonal clothing that include shorts, tees, socks, sweatshirts, pants and jackets were purchased from local merchants. As an added bonus, Adirondack Farms, based in Peru, New York, provided sunglasses for the kits.

"Many of our youth find it difficult to acquire personal hygiene items and seasonally-appropriate clothing, especially when school is not in session," said Aleacia Landon, Executive Director of the Saranac Lake Youth Center. "We are so grateful to partner with Suburban Propane through their SuburbanCares initiative to help our kids get these basic necessities at no cost to the families."

The partnership is part of the company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities including Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Saranac Lake Youth Center

The Saranac Lake Youth Center opened in 1982 and serves all Middle and High School students in the Saranac lake School District. It is open 2:30-6:00 pm Monday – Friday after school and for a few weeks in the summer. The Youth Center is easily accessible from schools and neighborhoods. Inside there are two pool tables, a ping pong table, basketball nets, air hockey, computers, video games, music and a full kitchen available to learn cooking skills. Daily free snacks are provided which has encouraged the kids visiting to stay for hours. There is also an abundance of board games and art/craft supplies as well as lounge areas. Computer, video and music usage is carefully monitored for appropriate content.

In 2019 there were 5,387 visits, representing 234 individual youth. This means over 30% of the entire district's teen population use the Center. The Youth Center is vitally important to the many youth who are not involved in after school activities and many regular attendees are teens from homes with financial challenges. The Center's focus is on forming positive relationships and being respectful and responsible.

For more information on the Saranac Lake Youth Center, please visit https://saranaclakeyouth.wixsite.com/slyc

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

Saranac Lake Youth Center Logo (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.