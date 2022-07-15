Nielsen Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Nielsen's common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2022.

