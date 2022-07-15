HEI TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AUGUST 8; AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER RESULTS JULY 29

HONOLULU, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) (NYSE: HE) will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8. In addition, American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of HEI, will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 29.

HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 consolidated earnings, 2022 earnings guidance and regulatory and other matters on Monday, August 8 at 10:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time).

To listen to the conference call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or +1-929-526-1599 (international) and enter passcode 638186. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under "Investor Relations," sub-heading "News and Events – Events and Presentations."

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through August 22. To access the audio replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or +(44) 204-525-0658 (international) and enter passcode 484022.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com , as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website.

Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC.

About HEI

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, American Savings Bank, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com .

