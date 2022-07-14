GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2022

SÃO PAULO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 68.6%. Total seats increased 74.1% and the number of departures increased by 79.6%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 54% and the load factor was 76.7%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 55.9% and demand (RPK) increased by 40.6%. GOL's domestic load factor was 75.7%. The volume of departures increased by 73.9% and seats increased by 68.6%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 223 million, the demand (RPK) was 198 million and international load factor was 88.6%.
June/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Quarterly Traffic Figures (¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Jun/22
Jun/21
% Var.
6M22
6M21
% Var.
Jun/22
LTM
Jun/21
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
14,812
8,246
79.6 %
94,328
52,559
79.5 %
175,906
108,985
61.4 %
Seats (thousand)
2,569
1,475
74.1 %
16,451
9,249
77.9 %
30,720
19,134
60.6 %
ASK (million)
2,960
1,756
68.6 %
19,106
11,033
73.2 %
35,089
22,723
54.4 %
RPK (million)
2,269
1,473
54.0 %
15,150
9,023
67.9 %
28,270
18,429
53.4 %
Load factor
76.7 %
83.9 %
-7.2 p.p
79.3 %
81.8 %
-2.5 p.p
80.6 %
81.1 %
-0.5 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,877
1,210
55.2 %
12,608
7,425
69.8 %
23,998
15,228
57.6 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
14,337
8,246
73.9 %
92,238
52,559
75.5 %
173,511
108,985
59.2 %
Seats (thousand)
2,488
1,475
68.6 %
16,092
9,249
74.0 %
30,310
19,134
58.4 %
ASK (million)
2,737
1,756
55.9 %
18,198
11,033
64.9 %
34,055
22,723
49.9 %
RPK (million)
2,071
1,473
40.6 %
14,387
9,023
59.4 %
27,413
18,429
48.7 %
Load factor
75.7 %
83.9 %
-8.2 p.p
79.1 %
81.8 %
-2.7 p.p
80.5 %
81.1 %
-0.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,806
1,210
49.3 %
12,307
7,425
65.8 %
23,660
15,228
55.4 %
International GOL
Departures
475
0
N.A
2,090
0
N.A
2,395
0
N.A
Seats (thousand)
81
0
N.A
359
0
N.A
410
0
N.A
ASK (million)
223
0
N.A
908
0
N.A
1,034
0
N.A
RPK (million)
198
0
N.A
763
0
N.A
857
0
N.A
Load factor
88.6 %
0
N.A
84.0 %
0
N.A
82.9 %
0
N.A
Pax on board (thousand)
71
0
N.A
301
0
N.A
339
0
N.A
On-time Departures
95.2 %
96.4 %
-1.1 p.p
93.8 %
96.3 %
-2.5 p.p
92.6 %
95.7 %
-3.0 p.p
Flight Completion
99.1 %
99.2 %
-0.1 p.p
99.5 %
99.0 %
0.6 p.p
99.4 %
98.5 %
0.9 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
5.7
3.2
77.8 %
31.3
18.6
68.6 %
55.0
36.0
52.9 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshares and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies, and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad and has a partnership with Mercado Livre. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 142 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.
