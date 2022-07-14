Cambridge Innovation Institute Announces the Acquisition of Evaluating Biopharma

Networking and Educational Event Series Join Cambridge Innovation Institute's Extensive Portfolio

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) announces the acquisition of Rockville, Maryland-based Evaluating Biopharma (EBP) from BioPlan Associates, Inc. The EBP acquisition includes the properties in its event portfolio as well as its media offerings.

Cambridge Innovation Institute acquires Evaluating Biopharma (PRNewswire)

Phillips Kuhl, President of Cambridge Innovation Institute, says, "We are regularly looking for additional ways to work with and provide valuation content to those in the bioprocessing field. Evaluating Biopharma provides an excellent means of expanding our range of offerings for this rapidly growing industry segment. Their rare blend of education and networking is an ideal match for our Cambridge Healthtech Institute event portfolio."

"Joining the CII family of intelligence platforms provides the Evaluating Biopharma networking event series with the unique opportunity to leverage and build upon the expertise and information presented at CHI events, including The Bioprocessing Summit and Bioprocessing Summit Europe. The series provides invited industry leaders the opportunity to reconnect and strengthen relationships throughout the year, to access and evaluate proven experience to implement credible, applicable action plans to improve bioprocess efficiency and ultimately accelerate success," says Brian Caine, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

The Evaluating Biopharma networking and education event series was created to fill a generational knowledge gap. Eric Langer, President of BioPlan Associates, Inc., notes, "CHI offers a remarkable set of resources and skills that will rapidly expand the reach of these unique programs and ensure the networking component achieves its full potential in the industry." In addition to facilitating effective networking, Evaluating Biopharma events provide experienced industry veterans with a unique platform to spotlight their expertise, share their bioprocessing and business insight, and provide unparalleled advice. Ultimately, the mission is to "pay it forward," and help today's biopharmaceutical leaders leverage sound information to help biopharmaceutical companies make better, more effective business, process, and strategy decisions.

About Cambridge Innovation Institute

(www.CambridgeInnovationInstitute.com)

A vision since 1992: Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) delivers cutting-edge information through events, publishing, and training to leading commercial, academic, government, and research institutes across the life science and energy industries. Cambridge Innovation Institute consists of two business areas: our coverage of advances in life sciences under the well-established Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) brand and coverage of rechargeable batteries under the Cambridge EnerTech (CET) brand. We focus on high technology fields where research and development are essential for the advancement of innovation.

About Evaluating Biopharma

(www.evalutatingbiopharma.com)

Evaluating Biopharma networking and education events, co-founded by Eric Langer and BioPlan Associates, Inc. deliver intimate, interactive, targeted forums where all participants - speakers, attendees, sponsors, directly connected to the theme, can discuss universal challenges, share experiences, and access solutions to improve process efficiency, accelerate manufacturing, and ultimately deliver life-changing treatments to patients safely, effectively, profitably.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cambridge Innovation Institute