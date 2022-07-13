Peterman Brothers to sponsor Military and First Responders' Day at Indiana State Fair

Current and former military, first responders and their families to gain free admission

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, is sponsoring Military and First Responders' Day at the Indiana State Fair on Friday, Aug. 19.

Peterman Brothers is sponsoring Military and First Responders’ Day at the Indiana State Fair on Friday, Aug. 19. Pictured are Chad, left, and Tyler Peterman of Peterman Brothers. (PRNewswire)

As part of the sponsorship, first responders, current and former military and their families will receive free admission with a valid ID presented at the gate.

"Members of the military and first responders dedicate their lives to protecting and providing us with a safer and more enjoyable country," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "So many have given their lives in the line of duty to protect our liberties and keep us safe from harm. Veterans, first responders and their families are a part of our extended family across the state. At Peterman Brothers, we want to show them they are appreciated, and this sponsorship is one small way we can do that."

In addition to Military and First Responders' Day, Peterman Brothers will have a booth set up Thursday through Sunday for the entire length of the fair. Fair attendees can stop by to register to win a free furnace, a Blackstone grill and many other prizes.

"One of our main goals is to find various ways to give back to our community beyond offering excellent home service solutions," Peterman said. "Military and First Responders' Day, combined with our giveaways, is a fun way to meet that goal. Their families are like our families, and we want to show them that we care while giving away some awesome prizes."

The Indiana State Fair takes place from July 29 to Aug. 21. For more information about the fair, please visit https://www.indianastatefair.com/.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any electrical, plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peterman Brothers