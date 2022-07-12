ICCPP's Gene Tree Special Edition: new technological revolution in vaping

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global market size has grew rapidly to nearly 100 billion recent years, the e-cigarettes has become more popular and the emerging vaping industry received unprecedented attention. The policies and regulatory measures for e-cigarette industry have been introduced worldwide, from the addition of nicotine, limits of taste, age requirements of people to restrictions of advertising and marketing. The step-by-step tightened regulation has brought great pressure to the whole industrial chain practitioners such as e-cigarette oil merchants and vape manufacturers.

(PRNewswire)

However, for the vape industry, which is in a major change, challenges often coexist with opportunities. The regulations and policies have gradually become clear and pointed out the direction of the industry development - returning to the focus on"harm reduction" and encouraging technological innovation centered on this to achieve the original value of tobacco substitution products.

Located in Shenzhen, China, global Foggy Valley, ICCPP is one of the leaders in the vape industry, and its self-developed "Gene Tree" nano-microcrystalline ceramic core technology puts "harm reduction and substitution" at the starting point of research and development. Through the innovation of combustion process, ceramic structure, smoke bomb structure, etc., it has achieved a remarkable breakthrough of the second generation Powder-free ceramic core technology in the ultra-thin disposable pod solution, will surely igniting a new revolution in the ceramic core application market.

Innovating ceramic calcination process No powder residue at the root

Zhou Hongming, a professor of materials science at Central South University, said, "Ceramics is the hot direction of basic research on electronic atomization technology at present." Compared with the other materials, the advantages of the ceramic itself such as high temperature resistance provide greater possibilities for its automated mass production, but due to the stability of the formula, the difference between the mixing process and sintering process, the ceramic core is difficult to achieve theoretical "purity" and if you enlarge the surface of the ceramic core and look at it, it is obvious that there are some white powder residues. This is because in the process of sintering ceramic core, part of the alumina powder is generally added to enhance the hardness and prevent deformation, and some of this will remain after high temperature.

In order to solve this problem, the Gene Tree ceramic core research team of ICCPP has undergone more than 1300 days of special research and testing, more than 2500 sets of material formula attempts, and more than 45000 repeated analysis, and finally returned to the ceramic itself. Through the double innovation of calcination process and mixing process and the introduction of nano-scale high-temperature environmental protection crystal nucleus new materials, the new generation of Gene Tree Special Edition creatively maintain the shape after high temperature calcination process without alumina powder addition, which is for the first time from the root to solve the problem of powder residue and restore the "purity" of the ceramic core itself.

Innovating multi-stage hole structure design achieving environmental excellence

The ceramic core applied to the electronic atomizer is different from that we contact with in our daily lives. It is a microporous ceramic with many fine pores formed after high temperature sintering, and the size of these holes is not only directly related to the e-liquid transportation and sealing capacity of the ceramic core, but also affects heat uniformity, which determines how much harmful substances are precipitated.

Gene Tree Special Edition has carried out an upgrade to the previous normally distributed micro-order-composite porous structure, and extended the original surface multi-stage pore structure to the three-dimensional space through a special calcination process. It destructures the 10um ultra-small e-liquid sealing holes on the surface and the lower 30um e-liquid transportation holes inside the ceramic so as to maximize the difference between the pores of the e-liquid sealing layer and the e-liquid transportation layer to increase the e-liquid sealing capacity and capillary force of the surface pores. Then it improves the stability of ceramic and reduces the possibility of splitting or popping during vaping. On the other hand, the surface pore size is small and the porosity is small, while the thermal conductivity is larger and the heat diffusion is faster, which means the e-liquid has a faster access to reach the ceramic surface for heating and atomization. Plus the upgrade of heating film material, the heating uniformity of ceramic core is improved to the maximum, the temperature range control is more accurate, and the precipitation rate of heavy metals and aldehydes can be reduced by 42%, improving the environmental protection during vaping.

Innovating channel structure maximizing vaping experience

Taste is one of the core problems of electronic atomization scientific research, but also a key indicator for users to measure vaping experience. While a good structure and process may not be able to produce the best taste, an important reason to affect users to feel the taste perfectly may be the condensate entrance. High temperature aerosols encounter with temperature difference in the atomization chamber during vaping and produce condensate after liquefaction. The condensate aspiration causes vapers' mistaken for e-liquid leakage.

In order to solve this problem,Gene Tree Special Edition adopts the patented "hot capillary channel" and "runway type air channel" design. It expands a larger aerosol channel space and reduces contact area between aerosol and channel surface due to the traction of hot capillary force, and reduces the formation possibility of condensate by 30% by reducing the heat transfer coefficient, then more effectively preventing wrong condensate aspiration and perfectly restoring vaping experience.

Breakthroughs and innovations of ICCPP is inseparable from the user-centered R&D philosophy of ICCPP. As an electronic atomization technology research and manufacturing enterprise, ICCPP has engaged in the field of electronic atomization for nearly ten years and adhered to the principle of attaching equal importance to basic research and cutting-edge technology, basing researches on the key demand of "harm reduction and substitution", and then continuously obtaining achievements in chip development and application, structural design, material innovation, atomization technology and other fields, such as nearly 2,000 patent technology applications and the first SCI paper in the industry from enterprise' perspective.

The release of "Gene Tree Special Edition" disposable pod solution of ICCPP innovatively solves the application problems of the ceramic core market, implying that it has mastered the key technology in the field of ceramic cores and may force the e-cigarette industry to reshuffle and ignite a new revolution in the ceramic core application market.

In order to promote the transformation and compliance development of the e-cigarette industry, ICCPP will continue to uphold the concept of open and win-win cooperation, and empower the whole industry chain with global-leading scientific research technology, highly modern intelligent manufacturing capabilities, excellent product design and brand operation through ODM+ customized solutions and services, and share the beautiful life experience brought by innovative atomization technology with global users.

Media Contact:

Carol Lu

odmprd@iccpp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ICCPP