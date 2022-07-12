Hodlnaut Launches a New Asset - PAX Gold (PAXG) on its Platform

The Singapore-based crypto lending platform will now support PAX Gold (PAXG)

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based crypto lending and borrowing firm Hodlnaut has just announced the launch of a new asset, PAX Gold, otherwise known as PAXG.

Hodlers can earn interest on seven supported assets: BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, DAI, WBTC, and the newly launched PAXG. The effective rates for PAXG's open and fixed terms are as follows:

Open-Term Deposits

Tiers APY No tier limits 1 %

Fixed-Term Deposits

Term APR 1 month 1.02 % 3 months 1.05 % 6 months 1.10 % 9 months 1.15 % 12 months 1.20 %

"PAX Gold is a cryptocurrency that offers the benefits of physical gold ownership but with the speed and liquidity of a digital asset. We're looking to provide our users with access to assets that we believe are recession-proof in these uncertain times amidst the bleak macro backdrop," said Juntao, CEO and Co-Founder of Hodlnaut.

Users can start earning in PAXG from 8 July 2022, 5 PM (GMT+8). They can use the entire suite of features, including Hodlnaut's Token Swap, Preferred Interest Payout, Fixed Term Deposits, and Interest Account.

For a limited time, Hodlnaut will be running a promotion to celebrate the launch of PAXG. Users who swap to PAXG will receive an additional bonus of 0.5% PAXG. Click here to learn more about this campaign.

With this latest introduction of PAX Gold and plans to launch new products in the upcoming months, Hodlnaut stays committed to building the business and toughing out the bear market. In the coming weeks, Hodlnaut will be adding products to its suite to enhance user experience more seamlessly. Users can view the product roadmap ahead for further details.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform that allows users to earn interest of up to 7.25% on their cryptocurrencies by lending them to vetted institutions. Founded in April 2019 by Bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee, Hodlnaut has grown tremendously over the years.

Hodlnaut has received an in-principle approval (IPA) for a Major Payment Institution License in Singapore from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act (PS Act) for its Token Swap feature. The firm is also a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS.

For more information, please visit www.hodlnaut.com .

