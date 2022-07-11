Newchic, Global Online Fashion Platform, Announces 2022 Fashion Contest for Designers

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newchic, an online fashion platform composed of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and creativity, today announced that it will host its 2022 #ArtYourPossibility Contest commencing on July 11, 2022. This year's event will run until August 21, 2022. The top eight designers will be announced on the weekend of August 13, 2022, and the final top four winners on the weekend of August 20, 2022.

Newchic launched its 2022 #ArtYourPossibility Contest after conversations with fashion creatives on the relationship between art and social advocacy. Echoing Newchic's tagline "make every uniqueness visible" to uplift designers of all levels of experience, the company decided to invite four purpose-driven fashion brands (Selfsow, Koyye, Mensclo, and Charmkpr) to co-create this year's competition.

"Newchic is thrilled to co-host this competition with four CSR-conscious brands," said Mr. Zou, President of Newchic. "These companies share Newchic's mission to provide unique, creative, comfortable, and casual clothing - so all of our customers can feel more confident in expressing their personal uniqueness."

Each of these four brands focuses on a specific social mission in addition to supporting Newchic's broader goal of promoting uniqueness, expression, and multi-creativity - i.e., creativity that draws from a range of cultures and life experiences. Selfsow strives to promote women's autonomy and independence; Koyee seeks to emphasize the equality of all communities; Mensclo advocates for a "less is more" approach to fashion; and Charmkpr celebrates the impact of cultural diversity and appreciation on men's fashion.

For this year's competition, Newchic is looking for dedicated creatives worldwide to share their designs — no fashion experience required. The company only asks that contestants have a strong passion for sustainability and social justice causes.

After registering to enter the contest, designers can choose up to two themes based on the four brands' missions (as stated above). Designers will have four weeks to submit their portfolio, which includes six illustrations per theme and a description of the story behind the design. After submissions close, the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite submissions. Newchic will select the top eight finalists based on this vote and coordinate 1:1 interviews with the designers. During the last week of the contest, Newchic will host an Instagram Live where judges will review the finalists' designs in real-time and announce the top four winners based on a scoring system. The top four winners will each receive a cash prize of 1,500 USD.

"In the past two years, a rising generation of designers have used their craft as a powerful tool to take a stand against inequity and express their beliefs," said Mr. Zou. "It's one of Newchic's core values to leverage its resources to make these unique perspectives visible to the world. Whether you're a fashion student, practicing designer, or fashion enthusiast in your spare time, we hope you share your story and designs with us."

To learn more about participation and full contest details, please visit the following link: www.newchic.com/designers2022

About Newchic

Newchic is an online fashion platform composed of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and creativity. Founded in 2014, Newchic has achieved rapid development on a global scale, ranking among the top online shopping websites. Newchic offers a wide range of clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories to help conscious customers pursue their styles. Newchic has won recognition and trust from customers in Europe, America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

