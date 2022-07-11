JELD-WEN To Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings And Host Conference Call on August 1

Charlotte, N.C., July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced today that it will release second quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Monday, August 1, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8 a.m. ET that same day.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. (PRNewsfoto/JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Interested investors and other parties can access the call either via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.jeld-wen.com, or by dialing (888) 330-2446 and using conference ID 1285715.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours following completion of the call.

To learn more about JELD-WEN, please visit the company's website at www.jeld-wen.com .

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.