Chubb Appoints Natalie Chiaramonte President of Sovereign Risk Insurance Limited

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced today that Natalie Chiaramonte has been named Division President of Sovereign Risk Insurance Limited, a Chubb company and leading underwriter of political risk insurance and reinsurance.
Prior to this role, Ms. Chiaramonte served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Sovereign. In her new role, Ms. Chiaramonte will have executive operating responsibility for the company, which provides political risk and sovereign credit insurance to commercial and investment banks, exporters, multinational corporations, export credit agencies, multilateral agencies and private equity investors. She will report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President of North America Insurance, and Judy Gonsalves, Division President, Chubb Bermuda. The appointment is effective immediately.
About Sovereign, a Chubb Company
Sovereign has underwritten more than 2,000 policies and has a global portfolio that is spread over more than 100 emerging and frontier markets. Sovereign is widely recognized within the international insurance, private equity and export/project finance communities as a sophisticated and reliable risk-sharing partner. Sovereign is also a member of the Berne Union, the worldwide organization of national export credit and investment insurance agencies.
About Chubb
Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com
