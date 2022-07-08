VIRGO PR NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR TRUiC

TRUiC Drives Entrepreneurs Towards Independence And Success Through Simplistic Guides And Actionable Information

Company's Leading Tools Include How to Start an LLC and Business Name Generator

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR , a New York based PR agency that creates campaigns that enlighten audiences and attract attention, has been appointed to work with TRUiC as the agency continues to grow. TRUiC stands for "The Really Useful Information Company," providing valuable tools and educational guides to help entrepreneurs and business owners accomplish their goals.

Founded by a team of entrepreneurs, TRUiC has established a unique process to make the world of entrepreneurship less complex and more accessible to those who are eager to make a game plan for their success. TRUiC's leverage-based approach provides accessible and easy-to-understand information, while helping users take action and apply their knowledge to their business endeavors.

Two defining resources that TRUiC provides are:

The "How to Start an LLC'' Guide is the ultimate compilation of resources that an entrepreneur would need in order to create a strong foundation for their business plan. With their questions answered all in one place, users can begin to focus on the next phase of their business. To learn more about this guide, please visit https://howtostartanllc.com/

TRUiC's Free Online Business Name Generator is a highly advanced, AI-generated tool that creates a personalized name for all types of new businesses and brands. The generated names are ensured to have the ".COM" domain available, which is a key factor in a new business's searchability on the Internet. To learn how to use TRUiC's Free Online Business Name Generator, please visit https://howtostartanllc.com/business-name-generator

From media relations to influencer outreach, securing reviews to digital media, Virgo PR understands what it takes to succeed in all aspects of business tool public relations. The TRUiC campaign will focus on company profiles and expert commentary pertaining to entrepreneur topics.

"We're all excited to partner with TRUiC and their innovative offerings for entrepreneurs," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR. "Knowing the challenges of starting a business ourselves, we understand how valuable TRUiC can be in the business world and can't wait to raise their awareness."

Currently, TRUiC's business model has supported the start of over 18K new businesses and has a growth rate of +67%. The company continues to fulfill its mission of educating and inspiring entrepreneurs, at all levels, to turn their ideas into a profitable reality.

For more information on the partnership or to see more of Virgo PR's work, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/ .

About Virgo PR

Virgo PR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

Media Contact:

Mike Paffmann

mikep@virgo-pr.com

View original content:

SOURCE VirgoPR