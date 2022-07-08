KID CUDI RELEASES CAREER-SPANNING THE BOY WHO FLEW TO THE MOON…VOL. 1 OUT NOW!

KID CUDI RELEASES CAREER-SPANNING THE BOY WHO FLEW TO THE MOON…VOL. 1 OUT NOW!

INCLUDES PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED "love." AVAILABLE ON ALL DSPS FOR THE FIRST TIME

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, and director Kid Cudi reveals his first-ever career-spanning greatest hits project, The Boy Who Flew To The Moon…Vol. 1 out today via Universal Music Enterprises.

KID CUDI RELEASES CAREER-SPANNING THE BOY WHO FLEW TO THE MOON…VOL. 1 OUT NOW! (PRNewswire)

Listen to The Boy Who Flew To The Moon…Vol. 1—HERE.

The 18-track collection boasts the previously unreleased "love." Only available on Soundcloud up until now, this will be the first time the track lands on all DSPs. Cudi notably co-produced "love." alongside longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius. Over a sample of Ratatat's "Sunblocks," his instantly recognizable woozy melodies float above airy guitars towards a chantable affirmation as he assures, "You'll be okay, you'll find real love."

The Boy Who Flew To The Moon serves as a comprehensive overview of the 21st century legend's career thus far. Tracing his journey, it boasts the quintessential quintuple-platinum "Day 'N' Nite (Nightmare)," quintuple-platinum "Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)" [feat. MGMT & Ratatat], and platinum "Just What I Am" [feat. King Chip] in addition to highlights such as "By Design" [feat. André 3000], "Surfin'" [feat. Pharrell Williams], and newly minted platinum "Tequila Shots."

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Recently, Cudi dropped a new single entitled "Do What I Want." It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited eighth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated projects of 2022, Entergalactic. The NETFLIX project and accompanying album are coming this Fall. The project reunites Cudi with co-creator Ian Edelman who worked together on HBO's "How To Make It In America." Cudi also serves as an executive producer alongside Kenya Barris, through their respective production companies Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society.

This Summer, Kid Cudi launches his To the Moon – 2022 World Tour in 27 cities across North America, Asia, and Europe. The tour kicks off with 20 North American shows starting in Vancouver on August 16, and will include stops at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the United Center in Chicago. Then in the Fall, "To The Moon" travels to the Toyosu PIT in Japan and all over Europe, including The O2 in London, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris, with Milan closing out the tour at Fabrique on November 22. The full confirmed itinerary below.

Cudi stands on the precipice of a major moment once again. 2020's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen crash landed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 as his fifth Top 10 debut on the respective chart, while the single "Tequila Shots" is now platinum. However, he initially blasted off into history with Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009. It has since gone double-platinum, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, and seized a spot on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time." A year later, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager claimed #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum.

TRACKLISTING

Day 'N' Nite (Nightmare) Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare) [feat. MGMT, Ratatat] GHOST! Mr. Rager The Dream Time Machine (with WZRD) Upper Room (with WZRD) Just What I Am (feat. King Chip) Unfuckwittable Balmain Jeans (feat. Raphael Saadiq ) Too Bad I Have To Destroy You Now CONFUSED! Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven By Design (feat. André 3000) Surfin' (feat. Pharrell Williams ) Tequila Shots Sad People Sept. 16 love.

"To The Moon" Tour 2022

Tue Aug 16, 2022 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Thu Aug 18, 2022 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum Fri Aug 19, 2022 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Sun Aug 21, 2022 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Tue Aug 23, 2022 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena Wed Aug 24, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum Thu Aug 25, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Sat Aug 27, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena Tue Aug 30, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Wed Aug 31, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center Thu Sep 1, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sun Sep 4, 2022 Miami, FL FTX Arena Tue Sep 6, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Thu Sep 8, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena Fri Sep 9, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Sat Sep 10, 2022 Boston, MA TD Garden Mon Sep 12, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Wed Sep 14, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Fri Sep 16, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center Sat Sep 17, 2022 Cleveland, OH Moon Man's Landing Tue Oct 17, 2022 Tokyo, Japan Toyosu PIT Sat Nov 12, 2022 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall Sun Nov 13, 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live Tue Nov 15, 2022 London, UK The O2 Thu Nov 17, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Palais 12 Sun Nov 20, 2022 Paris, France Zenith Tue Nov 22, 2022 Milan, Italy Fabrique













(PRNewsfoto/Geffen/UMe) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UMe