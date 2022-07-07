Brute Squad Team Name Chosen and Team Logo Launched

1,500-Mile Off-Road Rally Staring Hyundai Santa Cruz Begins on Oct. 6

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebelle Rally, here comes the Brute Squad. Automotive writers Jill Ciminillo and Kristin Shaw have named their team the Brute Squad, an ironic descriptor inspired by one of their favorite movies. The seventh annual Rebelle Rally is an all-women, off-road navigational challenge held in the deserts of California and Nevada starting on Oct. 6.

Rebelle Rally Meets the Brute Squad

"The name is a bit tongue-in-cheek since neither of us are particularly brutish," said Ciminillo. "But just like the Santa Cruz, we pack a powerful punch and are ready to head into the desert for this amazing adventure with no-GPS allowed."

The Brute Squad and their 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz i also successfully completed training at Rebelle University. To ensure success in the demanding rally, the Santa Cruz now sports an aftermarket 17-inch wheel and tire combination and enhanced front protection. The Santa Cruz's 41-inch cargo box will include the drivers' luggage, a recovery rope and soft shackles, an air compressor, two shovels, and two vehicle recovery boards to help tackle the sandy and rocky terrain.

Ciminillo and Shaw have reported the Santa Cruz is exceeding their expectations in its ability to surf the sand and terrain. The Brute Squad even used their Santa Cruz to help two fellow competitors who found their vehicle stuck. Plus, after attending the training with Rebelle University, Shaw and Ciminillo have the skills to handle the sloping dunes and select the best possible route.

"We learned that the Santa Cruz's transmission responded very well using the manual setting, which we could adjust via the paddle shifters or on the gear shifter," said Shaw. "Really, the key was feeling out Santa Cruz and with each mile, we gained more confidence. Overall, we were more than pleased with the Hyundai's abilities, and we will be pushing its limits to see what it can do."

The Brute Squad's Santa Cruz was recently dropped off at Rally Innovations for some additional aftermarket upgrades to help it perform better in the offroad conditions of the Rebelle Rally:

Light bar with recovery hook

A tire carrier bracket for the roof/bed racks

Enhanced front protection

The Rally

Rebelle Rally blends the love of off-road driving with the ultimate challenge of precise navigation skills. It is not a race for speed, but a unique and demanding event based on the elements of headings, hidden checkpoints, and time. Distances and directions are calculated using maps and a compass. No cellphones or GPS navigations systems are permitted. In fact, cellphones are collected at the start of the event to ensure no cheating.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

i The 2022 Santa Cruz is designed to meet basic off-road driving requirements, but off-roading is inherently dangerous and may result in personal injury and vehicle damage. Hyundai encourages responsible operation of the Santa Cruz to help protect you and your vehicle. Always wear seatbelts while operating the vehicle.

