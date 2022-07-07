PowerA Amplifies Mobile Gaming with MOGA XP7-X Plus

Portable gaming levels up with the new wireless mobile gaming controller, featuring two mappable buttons, wireless battery boost, and more.
WOODINVILLE, Wash., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, today announced the availability of the MOGA XP7-X Plus, the newest controller in their popular mobile and cloud gaming line. The XP7-X Plus delivers precision gameplay on PC and mobile devices. Featuring an integrated charge-while-you-play wireless power bank, two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and a detachable playstand for Tabletop mode, the versatile XP7-X Plus is now the preeminent controller for serious gamers-on-the-go. Designed for Xbox, the XP7-X Plus is engineered to extend and expand the Game Pass Ultimate experience on Mobile and PC platforms.
The MOGA XP7-X Plus is available for purchase now at PowerA.com and Amazon.
Play Your Way™
Staying true to PowerA's mantra of "Play Your Way", the MOGA XP7-X Plus boasts an ergonomic design, allowing users to game in comfort while playing in one of two ways. Handheld mode puts a cinematic gaming experience in users' hands. The telescoping center section is compatible with phones as large as 7.13in. (18.1cm). In Tabletop mode, a thoughtfully integrated playstand that supports phones and tablets lets users sit back and play anywhere. The XP7-X Plus connects wirelessly to compatible Bluetooth devices and features a USB port for wired PC play. Perhaps best of all, the controller features a 2000mAh rechargeable power bank, letting users wirelessly charge their phone while gaming with the flip of a switch.
Giving Gamers a Level Up
The MOGA XP7-X Plus gives gamers a competitive edge thanks to two mappable advanced gaming buttons. Users can effortlessly program each advanced gaming button on the back of the XP7-X Plus on-the-fly, even mid-game, giving competitive gamers an edge. Whether it's quick access to items in an RPG, or an easy-to-reach handbrake in a racing title, gamers can gain an advantage in nearly any title.
PowerA Warranty
All PowerA products, including the MOGA XP7-X Plus, are backed by a two-year limited warranty.
About PowerA
PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers officially licensed products, including game controllers, cases, starter kits and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.
