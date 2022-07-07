Pastors and Church Leaders Across America Attend Bible Seminar

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastors and church leaders joined for a July 4th seminar revealing the secrets of the Bible and Revelation. The event was hosted by New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, and was broadcast worldwide through the church's YouTube channel. Participants included pastors and leaders from across North and South America.

Chairman Lee Man-hee of New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus testifies at the Bible seminar on July 4th, 2022 (PRNewswire)

The seminar titled, "Testifying to the 66 Books of the Bible's Secrets of the Kingdom of Heaven and the New Covenant, the Revelation," comes after the conclusion of online seminars that began being released in October 2021. These seminars presented content from the introductory, intermediate and advanced curriculum of the Zion Christian Mission Center, the theology school of Shincheonji Church that explains the Bible plainly, free of charge.

The seminars were successfully completed with 21 million YouTube views. Shincheonji Church also announced that it will produce 100,000 graduates from the Zion Christian Mission Center in 2022.

The main speaker, Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee, testified that Jesus received the book of Revelation from God and fulfilled it today.

"If the testimony on the entire book of Revelation and the Testimony on the Revelation of the Old and New Testaments by Chapter revealed by Shincheonji is correct, then shouldn't you believe?" Chairman Lee asked.

Chairman Lee also called for unity within Christianity.

"It is the word of God, for all people," Chairman Lee said. "Therefore, we must fix the things that are incorrect and within God and Jesus, we must be one together is what I believe."

"Testifying to the 66 Books of the Bible's Secrets of the Kingdom of Heaven and the New Covenant, the Revelation" is available on YouTube. For more information, visit www.scjamericas.org.

