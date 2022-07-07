MCAP Inc. Expands Equities Division with Senior Hire

ORLANDO, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology company and electronic securities market maker, today announced a senior hire in its Equities division. The company's broker dealer subsidiary, MCAP LLC, hired Jonpaul ("JP") Mondazzi as Managing Director – Institutional Equity Trading. He will play a key role in the expansion and growth of the company's institutional equity market making, relationship management and liquidity services provided to MCAP LLC's institutional customer base. MCAP LLC continues to position itself as a leading technology, execution and customer service driven market maker.

Mr. Mondazzi joins MCAP from Citigroup where he served as Director – International Equity Trading and prior to that at JP Morgan Securities in the same capacity. At MCAP, he will focus on expansion of MCAP's institutional customer facing ADR and ETF markets, supporting customers' execution and liquidity needs.

Will Dennis, President at MCAP, stated, "JP is one the most experienced traders in the ADR and Foreign Ordinary market. His years of experience coupled with his strong customer relationships make him the complete package. We are excited to have JP join our team and look forward to expanding our product offering and client base."

David Menn, CEO at MCAP, commented, "We are excited to have JP join MCAP. His expertise in international equities fits very well for us and we look forward to providing liquidity as a service to an institutional customer base, in addition to providing them access to our trading technologies and platforms."

MCAP Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The company has three subsidiaries: MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC develops financial technology software utilized in various global financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on cryptocurrency, DeFi protocols and blockchain integration in the global financial markets. MCAP LLC is a U.S. based broker-dealer focused on electronic securities market making. MCAP LLC connects institutional investors, broker-dealers and companies to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis. MCAP focuses on developing technologies to provide customers with customized trading solutions and unique market access.

Please visit our website: www.mcaptech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE MCAP Inc.