Holland America Line Introduces New Chef Ethan Stowell Dishes to Dining Room Menu Showcasing Commitment to Wild, Sustainable Alaska Seafood

Guests can look forward to rollout of newly created recipes in partnership with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

SEATTLE , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At a press briefing and dinner event in Juneau, Alaska on July 6, Holland America Line debuted three new dishes from Culinary Council Member Chef Ethan Stowell that were developed in alliance with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI). The evening inaugurated the partnership with a shared commitment to serving sustainably sourced Alaska seafood on all six of Holland America Line's ships that sail to the Great Land. This is the first formal relationship of its kind between ASMI and a major cruise line. ASMI is a public-private partnership between the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry established to foster economic development of the state's renewable natural resource.

New menu items aboard Holland America Line cruise ships showcase commitment to wild, sustainable Alaska seafood.

The event was held at Twisted Fish Co. before moving on board Nieuw Amsterdam for an exclusive dinner in the ship's Pinnacle Grill specialty restaurant. Key attendees included: acclaimed Chef Ethan Stowell; Holland America Line vice president of revenue management and Alaska Travel Industry Association board member Dan Rough; ASMI executive director Jeremy Woodrow; Alaska Sen. Jesse Kiehl; Alaska Rep. Sara Hannan; and Alaska commercial fishing representatives and local leaders to demonstrate the breadth of Alaska's seafood.

"We've been sharing the thrill of Alaska with guests for 75 years, longer than any other cruise line. Protecting and enhancing that heritage is a matter of commitment and pride. The Alaska seafood industry's longstanding commitment to wild seafood is very much in line with our own sustainability efforts, as well as our responsibility to the planet and its people," said Rough of Holland America Line. "We're committed to partnering with local businesses and we're proud to be working with Alaska's fishing families."

Chef Stowell's new creations will be featured in the Dining Room on all six Holland America Line ships cruising in Alaska this season. Guests can indulge in a fried Alaska cod sandwich with malt vinegar aioli and savoy cabbage slaw; Alaskan salmon chop with cucumber, tomato, avocado, bacon and green beans; and roasted fennel crusted Alaska halibut with artichokes and Taggiasca olives. This is in addition to several Alaska seafood dishes already on menus throughout the ships.

Through the partnership, Holland America Line and ASMI will bring guests closer to the riches of Alaska's waters and the stories of the people behind the fish, from harvesters to processors to chefs. This is all part of the line's "Alaska Up Close" initiative to offer guests a 360° experience that only 75 years of experience in the Great Land can deliver. In addition to Stowell's new dishes, future programming will include other new recipes, destination and cooking demonstration videos, and on-board Alaska seafood trivia.

"As we continue to increase the awareness of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood, we are excited to work with an Alaska-focused brand like Holland America Line and will be working closely to grow the collaboration," said ASMI's Woodrow. "The first activation with Chef Stowell beautifully incorporates wild Alaska seafood into the menu and will give guests a taste of the unrivaled bounty that only Alaska can offer."

Wild Alaska Seafood by the Numbers

Contributing to the impact across its six Alaska ships, Holland America Line purchases and serves locally sourced Alaska seafood, including more than 5,000 pounds of wild Alaskan seafood per cruise, comprising:

More than 2,000 pounds of Alaska salmon consumed on each cruise with a different dish offered each evening in restaurants and a salmon bake buffet taking place once during the sailing.

More than 1,000 pounds of Alaska cod are served on each sailing with varied dishes served throughout the ship.

More than 800 pounds of Alaska halibut provisioned for each cruise. Halibut is featured each evening in the Pinnacle Grill specialty restaurant along with other dishes served during the cruise in other restaurants.

More than 500 pounds of Alaska rockfish, 400 pounds of Alaska flounder and 200 pounds of Alaska black cod (also known as sablefish) are consumed during a cruise with multiple dishes on the dinner and lunch menus in various restaurants.

More than 400 pounds of Alaska pollock purchased for each cruise.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

About Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is a partnership between the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry promoting the benefits of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood and offering seafood industry education. The seafood industry is Alaska's largest basic private sector employer with over 60 percent of all wild seafood and 90-95 percent of wild salmon harvested in the U.S. coming from Alaska. In addition to wild salmon, Alaska is known for its crab and whitefish varieties such as Pacific cod, sablefish, halibut, Alaska pollock, sole and rockfish – available fresh or frozen year-round. Alaska is dedicated to sustainable seafood and the only state with a constitution that mandates all seafood be managed under the sustained yield principle. Alaska has taken a leadership role in setting the global standard for precautionary resource management to protect fisheries and surrounding habitats for future generations leading to an ever-replenishing supply of wild seafood for markets worldwide.

About Chef Ethan Stowell

Stowell is one of seven members of Holland America Line's prestigious Culinary Council, a collection of world-class celebrity chefs who bring their collective experience, passion and creativity to dining venues across the fleet. Stowell brings the unique flavors of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest to ships sailing in the region. Also known for his pasta and Italian dishes, several of Stowell's recipes are featured at the New York Pizza and Lido Market dining venues on all ships. With an impressive roster of highly acclaimed restaurants, Stowell has helped to change the face of the Seattle food scene. He was named one of the Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine in 2008 and chosen as one of the Best New Chef All-Stars in 2013.

