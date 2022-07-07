Cool Off This National Ice Cream Day with Free Ice Cream from Dippin' Dots

Ice Cream Company Celebrates with Free Mini Cup of Dippin' Dots Sunday, July 17

PADUCAH, Ky., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the peak of summer, July rolls around to celebrate the Fourth, spend time with friends and family, and to cool off with sweet treats. This year Dippin' Dots is making it even sweeter by celebrating National Ice Cream Day Sunday, July 17, 2022 with free ice cream across the country. The nation's leading flash frozen beaded ice cream company wants you to celebrate in style this year with a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots at participating locations.

During a two-hour window, participating locations will be handing out free ice cream. Visit www.dippindots.com/locator and click on "Shopping Center" to find a local store or kiosk near you. Each location will have their own giveaway hours, so make sure and confirm locally. More information can be found at https://www.dippindots.com/NICD.

"There's nothing better than free ice cream to kick back and enjoy a hot summer day. We want to celebrate our favorite day of the year alongside our customers," said Steve Rothenstein, Associate Vice President of Franchising at Dippin' Dots. "If it was up to us, it would be National Ice Cream Day every day, but we're just excited to share the sweetness with everyone this year."

For more information about flavors, products, and locating a store near you, visit www.dippindots.com

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 11 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, please visit www.dippindots.com.

Media Contact: Alivia Beck, Fishman Public Relations, 630-797-8256 or abeck@fishmanpr.com

