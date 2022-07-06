Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD Debuts Exclusive Partnership with World Class Boxing Promotor, Golden Boy, at Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna on Saturday, July 16

Both companies share a mission to shape the future of pain relief, recovery, and relaxation for athletes and fans alike

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD, the Made in America, mass market leader in Hemp & CBD, announces an exclusive health and wellness partnership with US based boxing powerhouse, Golden Boy debuting on Saturday, July 16th at the heavily anticipated fight between boxing superstar Ryan Garcia and former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna. The 12-round lightweight match will take place at the Crypto.com arena. Uncle Bud's steps into the ring of the boxing community to offer a vast array of pain relief products that will help alleviate the effects of their sport on their bodies. Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and their joint partnership with Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD marks the first time they have partnered with a hemp and CBD wellness brand.

Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD has been on a rapid growth trajectory, amassing a cult-following with a burgeoning range of products, roster of major retailers and the support of a growing circle of iconic brand partners. This includes NBA Legend and Entrepreneur Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Toni Braxton and NHL Blackhawks star defenseman, Seth Jones. The partnership with Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD and 10-time world champion and Hall of Fame boxer, Oscar De La Hoya's company, Golden Boy will continue the brands mission to expand its footprint around the athletic space and advance the relationship between 100% hemp derived CBD products and athlete wellness and recovery.

"Golden Boy has an excellent position in the boxing space, and it is an honor to partner alongside the company to highlight the importance of hemp & CBD for athletes everywhere," said founder Bruno Schiavi, "As part of our exclusive partnership, we are excited to introduce our pain relief and recovery products to our new community of boxers and fans alike."

Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD was born out of a necessity for effective and accessible pain relief and wellness protocol after Co-Founder, Garrett Greller was diagnosed with arthritis at age 14, which set him on a course to create a natural, affordable, solution to a very real problem. Consumers are loyal to Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD because it offers affordable and trusted hemp & CBD wellness solutions with the full range of 72 products, priced under $45 that are widely distributed through, their web site – www.unclebudshemp.com and most major retailers.

To learn more about Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD and their products, visit UncleBudsHemp.com as well as their associated Instagram: @unclebuds_hemp; Facebook: UncleBudsHemp and Twitter: @unclebuds_hemp

For more information about Golden Boy, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com, follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and tune in to the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube page: www.youtube.com/GoldenBoyBoxing.

About Uncle Bud's

Officially launching in September 2018 with one hero product, Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD has experienced unequivocal growth. In less than two years, the brand has grown to now include over 72 Hemp & CBD products powered by the proprietary formula, CANATREX™, retailed in more than 15,000 stores nationally. As a leader in the Hemp and CBD space, Uncle Bud's takes pride in being Made in America, GMO Free, Cruelty Free and Leaping Bunny Certified. The full range includes Hemp & CBD products for pain relief, skincare, personal care, and even pet care – all retailing under $45.

About Golden Boy

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company's in-house production team develops creative original programming, holds the exclusive rights to top boxers, and has promoted some of the biggest and highest-grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike.

