Qubit Constructors - Your Next Generation Contractor is Here

Qubit Constructors is a boutique construction firm focused on technically complex environments that demand a high degree of engineering knowledge related to critical power, precision HVAC, and high bandwidth/low latency networks.

CHANTILLY, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome the newest boutique construction firm to the DC Metro area, Qubit Constructors. Qubit serves small to middle-market size construction projects, aiming to meet today's needs for technology-intensive facilities that require sophisticated expertise in complex building systems. Their project delivery methods include design-build, general contracting, and construction management. They're proud to be a single point of responsibility for clients who need turnkey solutions.

Qubit provides a full spectrum of solutions designed for data centers, SCIFs, offices, healthcare specialty care spaces, and life science & laboratory R&D and manufacturing spaces. With deep expertise in electrical, mechanical, low voltage, and general trades, Qubit Constructors can serve various markets such as On-Premise and Cloud Data Centers; Clean Rooms, Dry/Wet Labs, and Laboratory Equipment Suites; Biologics Production Suites; Medical Imaging, Medical Equipment, Central Sterile Processing Build-Outs; USP800 Pharmacy Retrofits and Office Space Fit-Outs.

"I believe that Qubit will represent a new standard of responsive customer service and technical capability by which future construction companies will be measured. Our mission is to provide the most efficient and cost-effective solutions," said Mark Miller, Co-founder and Vice President.

Industry veteran Mark Miller brings over 30 years of construction expertise and has a history of completing many successful projects on time and under budget to a diverse group of clients. His experience spans many industries, including data centers, healthcare, research, hospitality, municipal, higher education, office, mixed-use facilities, and parking. He has delivered various projects, such as private-public partnerships (P3) and complex industrial infrastructure projects, including nuclear and fossil fuel power plants and cement production facilities.

About Qubit Constructors

Qubit Constructors is a specialty Construction firm focused on small to middle market size projects, where we add value to clients by delivering expertise and knowledge-based solutions to meet their capital project needs. We deliver the expertise usually found at large firms through a nimble, efficient and client focused company structure. We are a licensed Electrical and Mechanical Contractor and a General Contractor. Our in-house expertise is unmatched in the market when it comes to the most vital skills needed for complex building systems and projects. For more information about Qubit Constructors visit www.qubitconstructors.com

