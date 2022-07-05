New Oriental to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 27, 2022

BEIJING, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on July 27, 2022. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on July 27, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on July 27, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialling-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID.

Conference call registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10023381-cbs76d.html. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "New Oriental Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org .

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until August 3, 2022:

Mainland China: 400 1209 216 Hong Kong: 800 930 639 US/Canada: 1855 883 1031



Passcode: 10023381

About New Oriental

New Oriental is a provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of test preparation, language training for adults, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



In China:



Ms. Sisi Zhao Ms. Rita Fong

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. FTI Consulting

Tel: +86-10-6260-5568 Tel: +852 3768 4548

Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn Email: rita.fong@fticonsulting.com

View original content:

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.