Sun Country Airlines Now Offering Buy Now Pay Later Payment Option

Flexible monthly payments through Uplift now available on all Sun Country Airlines bookings

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers booking flights and vacations on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) can now spread the cost of their travel over time with simple, affordable monthly installments through Uplift. Uplift , the leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel brands is an exclusive partner with Sun Country Airlines.

"Partnering with Uplift gives customers flexible installment options," said Brian Davis SVP and CMO at Sun Country.

Headquartered in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, Sun Country Airlines serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travelers with 96 routes and 77 airports throughout the United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and Canada.

Available now, Sun Country customers can make their travel dreams an affordable reality by utilizing Uplift's pay over time monthly installments, rather than paying in full at booking. Customers will see the total cost of their trip upfront along with the surprise-free monthly payment amount and can choose from 3, 6 or 11-month installments.

"At Sun Country, we believe you shouldn't have to pass up the chance to travel because it costs too much or is too big of a pain," said Brian Davis Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Sun Country. "Partnering with Uplift to give customers flexible installment options is the latest way Sun Country Airlines is delivering on our ongoing goal to connect people to their favorite people and places. Whether it's seeing family after a long period apart or making it possible to take that much needed vacation, Sun Country is excited to deliver on our mission with this new payment option."

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve. With Uplift there are no fees including no late fees or prepayment penalties and travel can happen before guests complete their payments.

"Customers who use Uplift's monthly installments often share heartwarming stories about what it means to them to be able to reconnect with friends and relatives," said Tom Botts, Uplift Chief Commercial Officer. "On behalf of Uplift, we couldn't be more pleased that we can team up with Sun Country to help create those memories and experiences to even more places - ultimately making that getaway more accessible to their passengers."

Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking on Sun Country Airlines .

*Down payment may be required. Actual terms are based on your credit score and other factors and may vary. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: www. uplift.com/lenders .

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

