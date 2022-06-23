JOHN FRIEDA® HAIR CARE RAISES AWARENESS FOR TEAM TRANSTOPIA #TWITCHPROM 2022

Show Your Style, Your Love, Your Pride and Celebrate Prom the Way You May Not Have been Able To At One-Day Charity Event Benefiting GLSEN

CINCINATTI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand invites all to attend the June 25th Twitch Prom, as part of the brand's continued partnership with GLSEN, a non-profit organization that works to ensure students are safe, valued, and respected regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. As part of the campaign, the John Frieda® brand will also generate awareness through an influencer campaign, social messaging and PR efforts to drive people to this event.

John Frieda Logo (PRNewswire)

Transtopia – the Twitch Stream Team for trans and/or gender diverse folks that strives to uplift and highlight trans voices – created the Twitch Prom as a "fun"raiser that will provide safe, interactive streams for the community to gather in prom gear and celebrate themselves while raising money for GLSEN. Planned as a 12-hour celebration of queer joy, the prom will feature streamers from the LGBTQIA+ community. Transtopia hopes to raise $25k for GLSEN throughout PRIDE month.

"A lot of queer students skip their prom for a multitude of reasons, or they don't get to experience it the way they really want to," says Quin Martin of Team Transtopia. "Twitch Prom enables the queer community who missed out the first time to experience a virtual prom, dress up, and celebrate while supporting GLSEN."

"We couldn't be more excited that John Frieda has stepped up for the LGBTQIA+ community once again," says Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, GLSEN's Executive Director. "More than at any other point in the year, Pride month is an opportunity to get the word out about GLSEN's mission of creating safer school environments for LGBTQIA+ youth around the country. When schools are safe for LGBTQIA+ students, they are safe for all students."

The John Frieda® Hair Care professionals will raise awareness for the event through social and influencer activations throughout the month of June. The brand will host a panel with Team Transtopia on self-expression and how it manifests through hair - from cuts, to colors, to styles. These initiatives, along with John Frieda Hair Care x GLSEN special Pride giveaways, will be showcased in the brand's retail space at Amazon, Target and Rite Aid.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with GLSEN and lend our support to Team Transtopia's Twitch Prom," says Sean Johnson, Brand Marketing, John Frieda®. "Our brand purpose is about unlocking the beautiful power within each individual, because what makes you different, makes you beautiful. GLSEN's critical work helps ensure that LGBTQIA+ students can express their own beautiful power in a safe, inclusive school environment free from bullying and harassment."

ABOUT KAO USA

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. Consumer Products portfolio includes Ban® antiperspirants; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® Frizz-Ease®, Luxurious Volume®, Sheer Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red®, Precision Foam Colour and Luminous Color Glaze® hair care. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a member of the Kao Group of companies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

LAUREN DONNER | LDONNER@TRACTENBERG.COM

IT'S FOR PRIDE (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE John Frieda