Inventhelp Inventor Designs An Innovative Food Delivery Bag (TRO-596)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to design a temperature-controlled bag that could be used for food delivery," said an inventor from London, Ont."this specially designed bag would feature an exhaust-type fan to extract excess air moisture from the bag and carrying handles would also be built into the sides or top of the bag."

The HEAT WAVE provides an effective means of keeping food orders hot during the wait time for delivery drivers. In doing so, it ensures a consistent temperature for the food order, which could contribute to increased customer satisfaction. It also allows the driver to easily identify his/her order for pickup at a restaurant. This device is easy to use, convenient, and cost-effective and would be beneficial for restaurants that offer delivery service, as well as to their patrons.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-596, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

