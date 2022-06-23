Digivault Appoints Greg Vosper as Chief Commercial Officer

Vosper will lead business development, partnerships and sales strategy for the digital asset custody business

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digivault -- the custody business that forms part of EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) ("EQONEX" or the "Company"), a digital assets financial services company, today announced the appointment of Greg Vosper as Chief Commercial Officer. Vosper will sit on the Digivault Leadership Team.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Vosper will be responsible for driving business development, partnerships and sales strategy for Digivault. Working closely with CEO Robert Cooper, Vosper's objectives are to accelerate the business's growth and commercial opportunities.

Prior to joining Digivault, Vosper was Director of Strategic Partnerships at Zodia Custody. His 14-year career includes roles as New Client Development and Sales Lead at CME Group and as a Business Advisory and Tax Committee Manager at Nexia International. After leaving university, he spent seven years as a British Army Officer. He graduated from the University of Durham and subsequently attended Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Greg Vosper said: "The industry has seen crypto Assets Under Custody (AUC) grow 600% since 2019 to approximately $233 billion. The market opportunities are obvious and that's just one of the many reasons it's a very exciting time to be joining Digivault. Along with Rob Cooper and the rest of the leadership team, I'm looking forward to developing Digivault's proposition as a United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) registered, high-security digital asset custody solution."

Robert Cooper, Digivault CEO, added: "I'm delighted that Greg is joining our team at this pivotal moment for Digivault. He brings extensive experience in business development that will be invaluable as we enter the next stage of growth for the business. Greg's skills and vision complement and enhance the fantastic team we have leading this business and his deep sector knowledge will be invaluable in shaping how we continue to create mutual value with our partners and customers".

About Digivault

Digivault provides digital asset custody that integrates physical and virtual security, giving institutions tangible solutions in a rapidly evolving world. We deliver a powerful custodian that combines multiple layers of protection, eliminating the need for trust in a single person or group of people. As part of a Nasdaq-listed company, we are accountable to the SEC, meaning increased regulation. However, we eliminate the need for trust through our processes and technology, providing our clients with peace of mind. For more information visit: www.digivault.com

About EQONEX

EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) is a technology-driven digital assets financial services group that provides institutional-grade infrastructure and a full suite of trading, custody and asset management solutions to clients. The Group's digital assets ecosystem has been designed to accommodate the needs of institutions and individuals with the same degree of regulatory oversight and security they are accustomed to in traditional financial markets. EQONEX's ecosystem primarily encompasses EQONEX Exchange, a digital asset exchange; Digivault, a FCA accredited hot and cold digital assets custodian and Bletchley Park Asset Management, a fund of crypto-hedge funds.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com/

