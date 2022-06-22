Process Intelligence and Automation Success Honored with 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

26 organizations recognized in Nintex's annual customer awards program, which celebrates public and private sector organizations in every industry and geography for their digital transformation success with the Nintex Process Platform
BELLEVUE, Wash., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the 26 winners of the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards, including this year's 2022 Nintex Champion – Quaker Houghton.
"Our community of customers and partners are a constant reminder of the inspiring digital transformation success that organizations are achieving," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. "We congratulate the 2022 Solution Innovation Award winners and applaud them for their success in transforming the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform."
Receiving top honors as the 2022 Nintex Champion, Quaker Houghton is a global leader in industrial process fluids and operates in more than 25 countries with 4,200 employees. Since their precise and sophisticated manufacturing processes leave no room for error, the organization uses Nintex Forms and Nintex Workflow to automate the process of initiating lab requests and directing them appropriately.
- To learn more about Quaker Houghton's Nintex success visit: https://www.nintex.com/case-study/quaker-houghton/
2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards winners by award category are available online at https://www.nintex.com/using-nintex/customer-and-partner-awards/2022-nintex-solution-innovation-awards/ and include:
2022 Nintex Champion
- Quaker Houghton
Regional Transformation Leaders
- Americas: GM Financial
- Asia Pacific: Austral Construction
- Europe: Twinings
- Middle East & Africa: Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia
Game Changing Solution-Specific Deployments
- Process Excellence with Nintex Promapp®: Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Operational Performance with Nintex DocGen®: Dubai South
- Breakthrough Use Cases with Nintex RPA: BGL Group
- Cloud-Based Success with Nintex Workflow Cloud: Newson Health
Industry Breakthroughs
- Americas: Capital Farm Credit, Johnson & Johnson, and Draeger
- Asia Pacific: IQumulate, Harrison Group and Yancoal Australia
- Europe: Fidelity International and DuPont De Nemours
- Middle East & Africa: Wema Bank and Al Naboodah Group
Public Sector Excellence
- Americas: Delaware Department of Transportation (Division of Motor Vehicles)
- Asia Pacific: AgriFutures
- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
Education & Non-Profit Success
- Education, Americas: Auburn University
- Education, Asia Pacific: Busy Bees Asia
- Education, EMEA: Khalifa University
- Non-Profit: National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
The Nintex Solution Innovation award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted directly by Nintex customers and partners.
To learn how more organizations are achieving digital transformation and improving the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.
