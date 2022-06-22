Primrose Schools Wins Gold and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2022 American Business Awards®

ATLANTA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools was named the winner of two Stevie® Awards - the Gold Stevie Award for Company of the Year in the Consumer services - Large category and the Bronze Stevie Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year in the Education and Training category - in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

Primrose Schools received top recognition as Company of the Year for its rapid growth and consistent leadership in early education and care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the high demand for childcare, in 2021 the company awarded 27 franchise agreements, opened 22 schools and experienced a 340% increase in potential franchise owner inquiries compared to 2020. In 2021, Primrose schools donated a combined $350,000, 35,000 books and 150,000 canned food items to nonprofits across the country.

"The pandemic brought the childcare crisis in our country in sharp focus," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our Support Center team and the franchise owners and staff in nearly 475 schools across the country that are working to serve more children and provide increased accessibility to high-quality education and care for all families."

Primrose Schools won the Bronze Marketing Campaign of the Year for its high-achieving Recruitment Marketing campaign designed to encourage passionate educators to return to early care and education positions and bring relief from talent shortages and long waitlists across the country. The campaign generated a 192% increase in school hiring.

"This marketing campaign helped us achieve our vision to deliver the best and most trusted early education and care for children and families across America during an extremely challenging time in the industry," said Tim Roush, Chief Marketing Officer of Primrose Schools. "We're honored to be recognized for our efforts to help open the door for more children to experience high-quality early education."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Leaders from Primrose Schools accepted the awards at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on Monday, June 13, in New York City. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are nearly 475 Primrose schools in 33 states and Washington D.C. today. Each school is independently owned and operated by franchise owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence, and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our Pointers for Parents emails and find a Primrose school near you.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

