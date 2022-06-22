Newforma Achieves SOC 2 Certification

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, provider of Project Information Management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) worldwide, announces that it has achieved SOC 2 certification.

System and Organizational Controls (SOC) was developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and SOC 2 is a U.S. security certification that defines criteria for managing customer data. The certification of Newforma's policies, procedures, and infrastructure controls went through a rigorous review process over a three-month time period by an independent, third-party certified auditor, A-LIGN.

The SOC 2 certification audit covers five specific service trust principles including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Security and privacy are a main concern for the construction industry as threats have significantly increased. In addition, SOC 2 compliance supports federal government and classified projects.

"Newforma customers can be assured that their data, passwords, and access are secure and protected," states Johnathon Kinville, Newforma's Director of Security. "Newforma continues to lead the AECO software market for security best practices."

A written statement attesting to Newforma's SOC 2 certification is available upon request.

About Newforma

Newforma pioneered the PIM software category in 2004 and has been dedicated to improving project delivery ever since. Our software is used by more than 1,500 architecture, engineering, and construction companies around the world, including 191 of the ENR Top 500 Design Firms. Our software and customer service are world-class, and more than 96 percent of our customers renew their annual subscription. For more information about Newforma, visit https://www.newforma.com .

