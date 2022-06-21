Shammi Shinh Partners with Sneaky Vampire Syndicate Artist to Break World's Most Expensive Champagne Record by selling NFT for $2.5 million USD

LONDON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced during NYC.NFT 2022, luxury champagne connoisseur Shammi Shinh has broken his 2013 record of World's Most Expensive Champagne by partnering with the artist that illustrated Sneaky Vampire Syndicate. Taking cues from the world's most expensive address, the new luxury champagne brand 'Champagne Avenue Foch' has been adorned with NFTs designed by the artist.

Champagne Avenue Foch (PRNewswire)

A 1 of 1 Magnum bottle has been made available to purchase on OpenSea as an NFT priced at 2500 ETH, making it the new most expensive single bottle of Champagne in the world at $2.5 million USD. Made from 100% Premier Cru grapes, Champagne Avenue Foch is produced at a family-owned estate, Allouchery in Chamery, which sits in the heart of the champagne vineyards. Allouchery prides itself on passing their grapes through the same presses that have been in the family for generations.

In 2013, British Entrepreneur Shammi Shinh released Taste of Diamonds champagne at $1.9 million USD, which became an A-list celebrity favourite with One Direction and Flo Rida, appearing in music videos and Hollywood blockbusters such as Marvel's Justice League. This latest release sees him break his record through an artistic collaboration.

Shammi Shinh said: "NFTs are the new diamonds. This 1 of 1 bottle features art from NFT collections that have over a billion dollars in sales. Encrusted with diamond-cut Swarovski crystals with pure pewter embedded in the design, I wanted to create something timeless for the modern investor, nothing less of a masterpiece. As it is sold as an NFT, I expect it to be traded a few times in the marketplace before the physical bottle lands with the right individual who will HODL (Hold On For Dear Life). In order to receive the physical champagne bottle, the buyer will need to burn the NFT. The champagne itself is a work of art and unmatched quality."

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate NFT consists of 8,888 hand-illustrated vampires released in September 2021.

This collaboration sees Shammi adding his trademark sparkle with diamond-cut Swarovski stones to the NFT artwork.

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate will preview the limited-edition bottle at their London event at The Box, Soho. June 25th.

