Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Expands Distributed Cloud Services with OCI Dedicated Region and Previews Compute Cloud@Customer

OCI Dedicated Regions brings the full public cloud to more customers and more customer data centers with a new, smaller infrastructure footprint and lower price

Compute Cloud@Customer brings rack-scale OCI compute and storage services to customer sites

Global organizations, including Nomura Research Institute (NRI) and Vodafone, use OCI Dedicated Region to run critical workloads while retaining data and service control

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is meeting customers where they are with the introduction today of a lower entry point for OCI Dedicated Region and a preview of Compute Cloud@Customer services, bringing more than 100 OCI public cloud services into customers' data centers. These new services will help customers meet strict latency, data residency, and data sovereignty requirements that are key to many IT modernization efforts. Customers including NRI and Vodafone have chosen OCI Dedicated Region to gain the full functionality of the public OCI cloud in the locations of their choice.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

"Distributed cloud is the next evolution of cloud computing, and it provides customers with much more flexibility and control in how they deploy cloud resources," said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services, IDC. "Customers are no longer restricted by location choices, data sovereignty, data residency, or latency. OCI's distributed cloud services offer more capabilities than anyone else in the industry and place all the benefits of the public cloud directly inside a customer's data center while still being managed remotely by OCI."

New OCI Services Delivering More Flexibility and Control for Organizations

Customers across the globe and across industries, including financial services, public sector, healthcare, and logistics, have adopted OCI to support their cloud transformations without the trade-offs in scale, data sovereignty, security, and control that they have had to make in the past. The new services include:

OCI Dedicated Region at a lower entry point: The new OCI Dedicated Region requires 60-75% less data center space and power on average, with a significantly lower entry price of around $1 million a year for a typical customer. A wider range of customers can now gain the agility, economics, and scale of the public cloud in their own data centers. OCI Dedicated Region gives customers a complete cloud region in their data center with all the benefits of OCI's public cloud. Commercial and public sector customers are deploying OCI Dedicated Region to host applications and data that require strict data residency, control, and security; or to remain in specific locations for low-latency connectivity and data-intensive processing. Dedicated Regions can also be extended (like Oracle's public cloud regions) in hybrid architectures using Roving Edge Infrastructure.

OCI Compute Cloud@Customer preview: Today, we're previewing OCI Compute Cloud@Customer which is a rack-scale solution meant for smaller environments than OCI Dedicated Region. Compute Cloud@Customer will enable organizations to run applications on OCI-compatible compute, storage, and networking in their data centers, fully managed as a service from an OCI Region and using OCI's cost-effective consumption model to streamline operations and reduce costs. With OCI Dedicated Region, : Today, we're previewing OCI Compute Cloud@Customer which is a rack-scale solution meant for smaller environments than OCI Dedicated Region. Compute Cloud@Customer will enable organizations to run applications on OCI-compatible compute, storage, and networking in their data centers, fully managed as a service from an OCI Region and using OCI's cost-effective consumption model to streamline operations and reduce costs. With OCI Dedicated Region, Exadata Cloud@Customer , and Compute Cloud@Customer, organizations use the same OCI managed hardware and software in their data centers and OCI Regions. Developers and IT managers will utilize the same APIs and management tools to create a consistent user experience, irrespective of where services are running. Organizations can more easily develop, deploy, secure, and manage a single set of software across a wide range of distributed cloud environments.

"Customers have told us that they need cloud without compromise with privacy, security, data residency, and data sovereignty. Current solutions only address a subset of these needs, such as providing limited cloud capabilities or giving a few public cloud locations," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Oracle's approach to distributed cloud addresses all these customer requirements with a full portfolio of different deployment models from public cloud to full cloud on-premises."

"At Telefónica de España, a global telecom provider with 369 million subscribers, we have partnered with Oracle to support our mission-critical telecom operations," said Fidel Jesús Fernández, director, Technologies and IT Transformation, Telefónica España. "We are excited about the new announcement of Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer that will enable us to extend our current IT architectures across public and hybrid cloud infrastructure, enhancing the robustness and flexibility of our production and disaster recovery environments. With compatibility across public cloud, connected hybrid cloud, and disconnected cloud platforms, we can develop-once and deploy anywhere for easy migration of workloads between cloud and on-premises to meet the changing needs of our business."

OCI's Distributed Cloud Strategy Brings Services Where Customers Need Them

The OCI Region is operated as commercial and government public cloud in 38 regions, which can be interconnected with other clouds for multicloud architectures, or act as the control plane for hybrid cloud offerings. The OCI Region can also be deployed in the customer data center as a dedicated, single tenant cloud in a repeatable way. OCI's deployment options can include the functionality of all 100+ OCI services, or just a subset, with the required location choice, performance, security, compliance, and operational models. Together these deployment options comprise OCI's distributed cloud.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Additional Resources

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle