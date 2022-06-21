InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Safety System for Drivers (MBQ-143)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety system to detect and alert a driver of medical abnormalities to help prevent accidents," said an inventor, from Yonkers, N.Y., "so I invented the SMART WHEEL. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind for drivers with health-related issues as well as nervous beginners."

The invention provides an effective way to monitor the health and focus of a driver. In doing so, it helps to detect and alert the driver of an impending medical or other issue. As a result, it enables the driver to pull over and get help and it enhances safety. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, individuals with medical conditions, new drivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

