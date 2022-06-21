Indiana Law Firm Abandons Needles Neos, Chooses GrowPath for Case Management

Another Neos user makes the change after their frustrating experience.

DURHAM, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, a leading global provider of case management solutions for personal injury lawyers, has signed the Sevenish Law Firm in Indianapolis, Ind., after the firm's owner found the Neos software was unable to handle his firm's needs.

Randy Sevenish decided to bring his law firm into the GrowPath fold after originally moving from Needles to Neos. "We tried moving from Needles to Neos, but it was a frustrating experience, as they just didn't have the features we needed to manage our cases and assist our clients," Sevenish said. "We were really impressed by GrowPath's features and the fact that this software is clearly designed with law firms like mine in mind. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with them."

GrowPath has received 26 patents and counting. The software offers law firms groundbreaking features not found anywhere else, such as Buzzwords, a tool that helps firms automatically identify major cases buried deep within client consultations.

"As firms start putting GrowPath's case management capabilities up against competitors like Needles to Neos, it becomes an easy decision to switch to us," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "We're happy to have the Sevenish Law Firm aboard. We built GrowPath with these kinds of firms in mind: they want a platform built for their unique needs as a law firm, not a slightly modified sales management platform."

Built from the ground up by a law firm for law firms, GrowPath is a cloud-based case management solution. It enables client firms to move cases faster, increase productivity, offer flexibility to staff, and ultimately increase profit for the firm.

About Sevenish

Sevenish Law Firm is a personal injury law firm in Indianapolis since 1985. They limit their cases to plaintiff personal injury matters and focus on serious or catastrophic matters. They have used the DOS-based PINS version before Needles and then went to Neos since the pandemic to be cloud based before changing over to GrowPath. Mr. Sevenish is AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell, SuperLawyers, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, The National Trial Lawyers, Rue Ratings, AVVO, Lawyers of Distinction, and others.

About GrowPath

GrowPath provides cutting-edge legal case management software and solutions for law firms nationwide. GrowPath's mission is empowering firms to improve the efficiency of the services they deliver, in turn decreasing stress and boosting revenue. To learn more, visit https://growpath.com/demo.

