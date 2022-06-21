Inaugural Idaho Fashion Week Draws Fashion-Loving Crowds to Boise's Jackson Jet Center

More Than 200 Boise Locals Attended Weekend's Events, Featuring Famous Designers, Models, and Production Talent.

BOISE, Idaho, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 18th, members of the Los Angeles and New York fashion industry descended on Boise for the first annual Idaho Fashion Week. Hosted at the Jackson Jet Center, IDFW featured designers from around the country, including Project Runway winner Kentaro Kameyama, Mister Triple X, Jose Gonzalez, and Boise local Rooney Mae Couture. The show was sponsored by many local businesses, as well as national powerhouses such as Macy's and Avelo Airlines. More than 200 people attended the shows, with front row seats filled by Boise influencers, business owners, and industry insiders.

A Model walks the runway for designer Jose Gonzalez of Soid Studios (PRNewswire)

When asked "Why bring an event like this to Boise", Idaho Fashion Week Executive Producer Amanda Rouse said, "My goal was to connect people. When I started modeling in Idaho nine years ago, I didn't have many opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders outside of Boise, let alone the state. She continued, "My goal in creating IDFWU was to provide a space for local Idaho artists to have a real platform to showcase their work, and ultimately for artists and creatives of all kinds to make connections and learn from industry experts from around the world". In addition to a runway show, Idaho Fashion Week also included a day of master classes and expert panels at the Grove Hotel. Attendees could receive hands-on training from renowned makeup artist Carlos Gonzalez, ask questions of published models such as Will Moncada (also known for his appearance on the series Love Island), and hear details of the design process from Kentaro Kameyama.

Another crucial aspect of Rouse's vision for connecting Boise to the greater fashion community was philanthropy. A portion of the weekend's ticket sales and revenue went to the local Boise chapter of Dress For Success, a nonprofit organization which provides clothing, training and career counseling for underserved women throughout the world. It was imperative to the IDFW production team that the event leave behind a positive footprint on the community, both in terms of an opportunity to experience beautiful fashion, but also as a means to give back to those in need.

Can we expect Idaho Fashion Week to be an annual Boise tradition? To this, Rouse said, "We are already moving forward with plans for next season, and I can't wait to highlight more of what Idaho has to offer to the fashion industry!"

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Arun Nevader for Idaho Fashion Week

A model walks the runway for Project Runway winner Kentaro Kameyama (PRNewswire)

A model walks the runway for Boise designer Rooney Mae Couture (PRNewswire)

