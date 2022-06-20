Verisart and .ART provide Shopify merchants with opportunity to mint & sell NFTs via their own branded stores

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisart , a leading web3 platform where creators mint, sell and connect, and .ART, the largest internet domain for the creative community, today launch an exclusive NFT offer to all Shopify merchants with .ART domains.

Timed to coincide with NFT.NYC, the premier annual NFT conference, merchants will receive a 25% discount on any plan for the Verisart Shopify App and be eligible to apply for Shopify's NFT Beta Program .

The no-code solution app enables eligible Shopify Plus merchants to easily mint and sell NFTs through their own storefronts and supports different blockchains, collector rewards and minting 1/1s or 10k drops on Ethereum and Polygon. Customers can claim their purchased NFTs from a personalized dashboard in the merchant's store.

"We are committed to empowering creators with the technology they need to thrive." said Robert Norton, CEO and co-founder of Verisart. "Our Shopify App makes it easier than ever for merchants to control how their NFTs are sold. By working with the .ART community, we aim to support more creators in their web3 journey."

Since 2015, Verisart has worked with over 25,000 creators to build their careers across digital and physical spaces including Shepard Fairey, Pindar Van Arman, AES+F, Mario Klingemann, Petra Cortight and Brendan Dawes.

.ART is among the top fastest-growing domain for creatives and over 200,000 community members use .ART domains to build their online presence including thousands of NFT creators and marketplaces such as misa.art , snark.art , worldofwomen.art , cryptohistory.art , xcopy.art and many others.

"As .ART marks its fifth anniversary this year, we continue to drive forward innovation in the art world by sharing the benefits of tech. NFTs have changed the creator economy by providing a new revenue stream to artists and creators and we are excited to be providing our domain holders this unique offer to sell NFTs on their own terms by using the Verisart Shopify App," said Ulvi Kasimov, Founder of .ART.

Verisart is among the handful of approved apps available in the Shopify NFT Beta Program . The program enables Shopify merchants to sell NFTs through a Shopify storefront, and accept payment with Shopify Payments. Shopify merchants can apply to the program through Shopify blockchain app partners.

"We're happy to have Verisart and .ART provide Shopify merchants with the ability to build creative commerce experiences," said John S. Lee, Lead of Blockchain Ecosystem at Shopify. "Our growing blockchain ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to supporting merchants as they sell NFTs directly through their storefronts, helping to further grow participation in Web3 and expand what's possible in commerce."

About Verisart

Verisart is committed to helping creators own their futures and build their careers by using web3 and blockchain technology to make it easier to mint, sell, create and connect. Since 2015, Verisart has worked with over 25,000 creators and is the most trusted and creator-driven platform for minting NFTs, selling more art, and connecting with collectors. www.verisart.com

About .ART

.ART is the largest internet domain for the creative community, launched in December 2016 under an exclusive agreement between a London-based company UK Creative Ideas Limited (UKCI) and ICANN. To date, .ART's community consists of over 200 000 adopters. It is among the top-5 fastest-growing among 1226 domain zones in the global ranking, continually improving its position. The mission of .ART is to bring technology and art close enough to create a synergy that will take us all into a new future. www.art.art

