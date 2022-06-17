CRC Brākleen® 50th Anniversary 'Be Original' Sweepstakes Enters Final Stretch

Sweepstakes officially ends on June 26, 2022

BRAKLEEN fans have just days left to enter to win final weekly and monthly prizes plus a grand prize trip for two to the 2022 SEMA Show

HORSHAM, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRC Industries is reminding service pros and DIYers that they have just a few days remaining to enter and win the final weekly, monthly, and Grand prizes in the CRC Brākleen® 50th Anniversary 'Be Original' Sweepstakes. Fans are invited to enter every day at: crcbeoriginal.com. The sweepstakes entry period ends June 26, 2022.

Entries for the CRC BRAKLEEN 50th Anniversary ‘Be Original’ Sweepstakes must be received by June 26, 2022 (PRNewswire)

The 'Be Original' Sweepstakes was created to celebrate 50 years of CRC Brākleen®, the original aerosol brake parts cleaner and number one selling brand, worldwide. CRC is a leading global manufacturer of specialty products and formulations for maintenance and repair professionals and do-it-yourselfers. The company's 'Be Original' sweepstakes theme was designed to celebrate the milestone anniversary of its innovative, first-of-its-kind brake cleaner product and the originality and uniqueness of BRAKLEEN users and automotive enthusiasts. Entrants are eligible to win weekly and monthly prizes, and a grand prize trip for two to the SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Original prizes for original fans

Grand Prize – The CRC BRAKLEEN 50th Anniversary 'Be Original' Sweepstakes grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to the 2022 SEMA show, the world's most renowned event for automotive performance and customization. The Grand Prize includes round trip travel to Las Vegas, a 3-night hotel stay, SEMA show passes for two, and a $1,000 gift card.

Monthly prizes

Monthly winners will get to choose one of four prize packages featuring top automotive aftermarket brands. Monthly prizes are each valued at $2,500. Choices include:

Look Original – customizable wheel, tire, and accessories package from Tire Rack®.

Sound Original – a state-of-the-art sound system, display, and audio accessories from Crutchfield®.

Ride Original – customizable lift or lowered suspension kits, off-road wheels and tires, and accessories from Tire Rack®.

Drive Original – an exhilarating, supercar driving experience package for four people at a world-class racetrack from Xtreme Xperience.

Eleven of twelve monthly prizes have already been awarded, and all entrants of the CRC BRAKLEEN 50th Anniversary 'Be Original' Sweepstakes are eligible for the grand prize trip for two to the 2022 SEMA show. CRC has been awarding weekly prizes, including CRC products, throughout the promotional period.

"This is not just a celebration of our flagship product, it's a thank you to all our loyal BRAKLEEN users who have made it the number one brand for 50 years," notes Raquel Wenger, Director of Marketing, Americas for CRC Industries, Inc. "The 'Be Original' theme celebrates our fans and encourages them to express their originality with the customized prizes that they choose."

To enter the sweepstakes, and for complete rules and regulations, fans can visit crcbeoriginal.com. Extra entries to the contest can be earned by sharing the sweepstakes hashtag (#CRCBeOriginal) on Instagram and Twitter, watching a CRC BRAKLEEN video, and answering a short questionnaire online. The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S., who are 18 years or older (19 years old if a resident of AL or NE; 21 years old if a resident of MS).

Media Contact: Raquel Wenger, raquel.wenger@crcind.com

