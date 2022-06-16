Winston & Strawn Adds Two Corporate Partners to Firm's Newly Launched Miami Office

MIAMI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced the addition of two corporate partners in the firm's rapidly growing Miami office: Craig V. Rasile , who joins the Corporate Restructurings practice, and Nicholas E. Rodríguez , who joins the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Their arrival closely follows that of the initial six partners who launched the firm's Miami office on May 19, 2022. It is expected that additional partners will be announced in the near future.

Craig and Nicholas come from prestigious law firms operating in South Florida. Their extensive and proven track records and experience serve as key additions to the Miami team's ability to provide strategic counseling on sophisticated domestic and international transactions.

"Miami is a magnet for capital formation, innovation, and business growth. That has spurred an increased demand for talented lawyers who can advise our clients on a wide range of matters involving complex transactional work," said Miami Office Managing Partner Enrique J. Martin. "Our two new partners bring the right talent as well as proven local and international market knowledge to address our clients' quickly evolving legal and business needs."

Craig focuses his practice on restructuring and insolvency matters, emphasizing bankruptcy, corporate restructuring, workouts, creditors' rights, and commercial litigation. He represents debtors, trustees, receivers, private equity funds, and official as well as ad hoc committees in the retail, health care, energy, telecommunications, gaming, transportation, logistics, franchise, manufacturing, REIT, and financial institution industries. With years of international experience, Craig has been involved in foreign bankruptcy proceedings in Brazil, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Germany, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela.

Nicholas's diverse corporate practice focuses on representing strategic and private equity investors in complex domestic and cross-border M&A and divestiture transactions, national and international private equity, joint ventures, and restructurings and recapitalizations. He has extensive experience in numerous industries, including technology, software, energy, infrastructure, financial services, media, and telecommunications. Nicholas has represented clients in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America (including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay).

"These lawyers are a terrific complement to the Miami team's extraordinary capabilities," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "The fact that both of them come from the Miami legal community means they are ready from day one to help us build new avenues of service on behalf of clients operating in this high-powered business destination."

About Winston's Miami Office

Winston & Strawn's Miami office leverages the area's status as a dynamic financial hub, an epicenter of business activity spanning numerous industries, and a critical nexus point for banking and international trade with Latin America and other parts of the world.

The office serves clients representing some of the global economy's strongest and fastest-growing sectors, including complex commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions, financial services, cryptocurrency and blockchain, real estate, energy and infrastructure, bankruptcy, and Latin America.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

