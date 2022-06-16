IDB BANK ANNOUNCES DANIEL ROBERTS AS NEW CHIEF RISK OFFICER

Roberts to bring more than three decades of leadership experience within financial sector to IDB.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank, a New York-based private and commercial bank, announced the appointment of Daniel Roberts as its new Chief Risk Officer (CRO). In his role, Roberts will be responsible for overseeing and maintaining the Bank's capacity to identify, measure, and manage financial and operational risk. He will report to Ziv Biron, IDB Bank's President & CEO.

"I am excited to see Daniel join our leadership team," said IDB Bank President & CEO Ziv Biron. "Daniel shares our IDB values and brings vast experience and strong leadership. He will play a critical role as a member of our executive team as we continue growing our bank and executing our long-term growth strategy."

Roberts is a seasoned executive with over three decades of banking experience and expertise in risk management. He joins IDB from People's United, where he has spent the last nine years as CRO and Chief Audit Executive (CAE), leading the overall audit and risk functions, as the bank grew from $25B to over $60B in assets. Prior to joining People's United, Daniel spent over 25 years at Citigroup, where he held several executive positions in their risk and audit divisions

"This is an exciting time for IDB Bank, and I am thrilled to be part of the team," Roberts said. "I'm impressed by the strategic direction and vision set forth by the leadership team to seamlessly bring innovative technology and expertise to investors. A strong risk culture is an important factor in enabling companies to achieve strategic growth goals."

Roberts is a graduate of Gettysburg College, where he received his Bachelor of Science in accounting.

About Israel Discount Bank of New York ("IDBNY" or "IDB Bank")

IDB Bank is a New-York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel's leading Banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters and branch offices in Brooklyn, N.Y, Staten Island, N.Y and Short Hills, N.J, the Bank maintains other full-service branches in South Florida and Southern California. The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S and international clients.

For 70 years IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele. To learn more about IDB Bank visit www.idbny.com

IDB Bank is a registered service mark of Israel Discount Bank of New York. MEMBER FDIC.

