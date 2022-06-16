Gale's Political Extremism and Radicalism Series Wins 2022 SIIA CODiE Award

Gale Primary Sources Recognized for Innovation in Library Reference for Second Consecutive Year

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is thrilled to announce that its Political Extremism and Radicalism series has been named the best Library Reference or Educational Database of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world. This marks the second consecutive year that a Gale Primary Sources archive has won a CODiE award in the best Library Reference or Educational Database category.

"We are honored to have Political Extremism and Radicalism recognized as a CODiE award winner," said Terry Robinson, senior vice president of Gale global academic. "Our mission is to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights and this recognition is further confirmation of the innovation and value Gale Primary Sources brings to enriching the research experience for students and faculty."

Political Extremism and Radicalism is an award-winning archive series available on the Gale Primary Sources platform that provides insight on unorthodox groups and movements from both the right and left of the political spectrum through providing digital access to rare, hard-to-find primary sources supporting the study of activism, cultural studies, political science, policy studies, gender studies, sexuality, race, religion, civil rights and many other related areas of research. Scholars and researchers can analyze the rhetoric, ideology and evolution of fringe, right and left-wing groups to better understand their impact on today's mainstream politics as well as broader society.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com .

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

