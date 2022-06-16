Empire State Building Named #1 Attraction in the United States and #3 Worldwide by Tripadvisor Travelers in 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best

Tower Lights Shone in 'Tripadvisor Green' on June 15

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) announced that it was ranked first in Top Attractions in the U.S. – and third in the world – in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, the Travelers' Choice Awards honor the best in travel and recognize the places that deliver the most exceptional experiences.

"The Empire State Building's recently reimagined Observatory Experience is an authentic, must-visit attraction with a brand-new, immersive museum and unmatched views from the heart of New York City," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "We are so pleased that Tripadvisor's user generated reviews have acknowledged our Observatory Experience as the best of the best not only in New York, but throughout the country. We are grateful to every single member of our Observatory team, without whom this experience and recognition is not possible."

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million, top-to-bottom reimagination that added a dedicated guest entrance, a digital and tactile museum that celebrates the icon from the moment it was conceived to its current place in pop culture, and a completely re-imagined 102nd Floor Observatory with unmatched, 360-degree views. Visitation to the deck continues to improve relative to 2019 levels as travel restrictions are lifted.

"Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best winners," said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. "The Travelers' Choice Awards recognize the best of the best in tourism and hospitality according to those who matter most: your guests."

To celebrate this esteemed recognition, the Empire State Building lit up its world-famous tower lights in Tripadvisor Green on June 15.

Hi-res imagery of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience, and last night's tower lights can be found here. More information about the Empire State Building and its Observatory Experience can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust , Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com . Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Weibo , YouTube , or TikTok .

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

